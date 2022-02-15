Valentine’s Day 2022: Elettra Lamborghini, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, here’s how the stars celebrated

Like every year, also a Valentine’s Day 2022 the stars celebrated Lovers’ Day by filling their social message boards with sweet pictures of couples and words of love.

Get ready to dive into a sea of ​​high-romance posts: here’s how famous couples celebrated Valentine’s Day!

Afrojack and Elettra Lamborghini – getty images

Elettra Lamborghini reposted a funny video in which she and Afrojack they try a stunt and end up laughing out loud.

See Elettra Lamborghini’s post here on Instagram.

Ignazio Moser and Cecilia Rodriguez present Ex On The Beach Italia – getty images

Our conductors of Ex On The Beach Italy, Ignazio Moser And Cecilia Rodriguezthey celebrated with a romantic dinner: “My Valentine since 2017” they wrote.

Check out the post here on Ignazio Moser’s Instagram.

Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari in MTV Cribs Italia

Andrea Damante he chose a shot in the pool with his Elisa Visari. Andrea and Elisa are one of the couples who will open the doors of their home in the new and second season of MTV Cribs Italy!

Check out the post here on Andrea Damante’s Instagram account.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry – getty images

Katy Perry has decided to have a thousand trees planted in honor of the betrothed Orlando Bloom: “Because it keeps me grounded and helps me blossom” he wrote.

Check out Katy Perry’s post here on Instagram.

Billie Eilish – getty images

Billie Eilishwho is dating the actor Matthew Tyler Vorceshowed the cascade of hearts she made as decorations for Valentine’s Day.

Check out Billie Eilish’s post here on Instagram.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari – getty images

“This man has been with me through it all! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I’ll keep him around here a little longer … I mean, he’s pretty hot“are the words that Britney Spears dedicated to fiance and betrothed Sam Asghari, sharing a video where they laugh together.

Check out Britney Spears’ post here on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend – getty images

Chrissy Teigen she showed the note her husband gave her John Legendwith written simply “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love“and he joked:”I guess he keeps everything for the songs“.

Check out Chrissy Teigen’s post here on his Instagram.

David and Victoria Beckham – getty images

Victoria Beckham shared a 1998 souvenir photo with David Beckham: “You are still my Valentine 24 years later“.

See Victoria Beckham’s post here on Instagram.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth – getty images

Chris Hemsworth shared a cute photo of the actress and wife Elsa Pataky kissing a kangaroo.

See the image here on his Instagram.

Gaz Beadle by Geordie Shore

Our Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore made us melt with a souvenir photo of the wedding with Emma McVey.

Look at it here on Gary Beadle’s Instagram profile.

Justin and Hailey Bieber – getty images

Justin Bieber he congratulated his wife Hailey Bieber posting photos of her posing in a pink underwear suit.

Check out the post here on Justin Bieber’s Instagram.

Mike and Lauren of Jersey Shore

“Best Valentine’s Day Ever” he wrote Mike The Situation from Jersey Shorewhile celebrating with his wife Lauren and their little one Romeo.

Check out the post here on Instagram by Mike The Situation.

After Valentine’s Day … San Faustino arrives! Check out ten single stars here with which to spend this day.

ph: getty images





















