Valentine’s Day 2022, love movies and TV series to watch streaming on Amazon Prime Video

What could be more romantic than a love movie or TV series to watch on Valentine’s Day with your other half? Here are the best titles on Amazon Prime Video for you, such as the new “I hate you, nay, I love you!”, Which will be released on February 14th.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022 with simplicity and romance, why not organize an evening to spend at home, under the banner of love on the small screen?

To help you choose the perfect film, to watch embraced on the sofa, we recommend i 13 most romantic movies and TV seriesavailable in streaming on Amazon Prime Video and to which to add those coming out on February 14th.

From the classic The pages of our lifeup to the brand new I hate you, no, I love you!out on February 14, via the adventurous The Aeronauts, many genres to choose from, all united by a fundamental ingredient: love.

The movies and TV series to watch on Prime Video on Valentine’s Day

What, then, are the love movies and TV series to watch on Amazon Prime Video to celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year? Let’s find out together.

1. I hate you, no, I love you!

Out in Italy on February 14th, I hate you, no, I love you! (2021) is a romantic comedy about the unbridled rivalry between two colleagues, Lucy Hutton And Joshua Templeton, both ambitious, in the running for a major promotion. The two will compete in an all-out fight, poised between love and hate.

2. I want you back

Ideal to see on Valentine’s Day, I want you back (2022) is a romantic and funny movie, out on February 11th. Emma And Peter, the protagonists, share something unpleasant: both were left on the same weekend. Will they be able to win back their exes or will something unexpected happen between them?

3. I’m staying here

A tearful film, about dreams, secrets, choices and loves, I stay here (2020) will be available for streaming on Prime Video from February 14th. Steffithe protagonist of the film, has just finished high school, and dreams of visiting Paris with her Fabian. However, an unexpected event will upset her plans, leading her to reflect on what she really matters in her life.

4. The pages of our life

Based on the famous novel by the American writer Nicholas Sparks, The pages of our life (2004) is considered one of the most romantic films ever, perfect for celebrating the feast of lovers. Directed by Nick Cassavetes and set in 1940s South Carolina, tells the story of Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling). Their love, tormented but deep, will defy time, social conventions and even disease.

5. The Aeronauts

The story of a daring couple, The Aeronauts (2019) is the ideal film to watch on Valentine’s Day for couples who love risk and adventure. The film, written and directed by Tom Harpertells of the pilot’s courageous journey in a balloon Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and the meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne), and is inspired by the true story of two British aeronauts, world record holders in 1862.

6. Our chemical hearts

A tearful American drama, Our chemical hearts (2020) deals with true and unrequited loves. Inspired by the novel of the same name by Krystal Sutherland and directed by Richard Tannetells the story of Henry (Austin Abrams), a 17-year-old in search of true love, and Grace (Lili Reinhart), his new and mysterious classmate. What secret will the girl ever hide?

7. Modern Love

A anthological tv seriescurrent and fun, Modern Love (2019) is able to explore love in all its forms: romantic, passionate, platonic, friendly and selfish. Ideal to watch in one breath on Valentine’s Day, it is inspired by the famous weekly NY Times column of the same name. Each season (two in all) has an average of 8 episodes, lasting 35 to 40 minutes each.

8. A proposal to say yes

A romantic and ironic comedy, A proposal to say yes (2010) is a light and fun film, perfect to watch on Valentine’s evening curled up on the sofa. In the movie, Anna Brady, a wealthy city girl, flies from Boston to Dublin to respect an old Irish tradition, and ask her first for her boyfriend’s hand. But the journey will not be so easy, and the woman will find herself having to “endure” the company of Declana bartender as charming as he is gruff.

9. A matter of time

A perfect film to appreciate the uniqueness of each day, Matter of time (2013) tells the story of Tim, a time traveler. The protagonist, at the age of 21, discovers he can change and relive the past, as well as all the men in her family. Events, however, always seem to evolve unexpectedly, and the young man will realize that the secret to being happy is to find beauty in every moment.

10. A prince of my own

For those looking for a simple and sweet love story, A prince of my own (2004) is ideal to see on Valentine’s Day, to spend the evening with the right amount of romance. In the movie, Paige Morana young and ambitious medical student, falls in love with Eddie, not only a foreign student, but also the future heir to the throne of Denmark. What will this social difference entail? And what will be the path to take to preserve their everyday life?

11. If only that were true

A romantic and paranormal film together, If only that were true (2005) tells the story of Elizabeth Mastersona young doctor, involved in a car accident and convinced that she is still alive. David (Mark Ruffalo), on the other hand, a widower still shaken by his wife’s death, claims that the woman is a ghost. The two will fall in love without realizing it and will try to find out the truth about her condition.

12. After

A romantic film, inspired by the homonymous and famous young adult novel by Anna Todd, After (2019) is a story of love, friendship and troubled relationships. Tessa Young is a very young and promising student. Her life seems already written, at least until she meets the beautiful and the damned Hardinwhich will undermine its certainties and will be able to change it profoundly.

13. Small coincidences

It really is true that love comes when you least expect it. This is demonstrated by the TV series in three seasons Small coincidences (2018), to be seen in one breath on Valentine’s Day. A food critic enjoys his bachelor life, until a penniless designer arrives, who changes boyfriend every three for two. Destiny will change their lives. But in what way?