Valentine’s Day 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

Valentine’s Day 2022

A homey and romantic evening? If that’s the idea you have for Valentine’s Day 2022then the programming of Amazon Prime Video comes to your rescue: for the occasion, we have selected some titles on the platform that will be ideal for a day full of love. Between TV series and movies, you will only have to choose your favorite!

TV series

It was one of my favorite series last year, particularly in regards to the first season: Modern Love is an exciting anthology series inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. With two seasons and a cast of stars, we witness a series of romantic and heartwarming stories, ideal for celebrating love.

News available starting February 11 is With Loveromantic comedy in five episodes that follows the search for love by the brothers Lily, Diaz and Jorge, portrayed in the most important holidays of the year.

Movie

As for the feature films, on Amazon Prime Video for Valentine’s Day 2022 the choice is really wide.

A good idea might be I want you back, news available starting from February 12 focused on Emma and Peter, united by the fact that they were both left by their respective companions during the same weekend. Their plan? Sabotaging your ex’s new relationships in order to win them back!

Instead, it arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day I hate you, no, I love you!, which will be available starting from February 14th. Based on Sally Thorne’s best-selling novel of the same name, the film tells of two rival colleagues forced to confront each other’s attraction.

Time is upinterpreted by Bella Thorne, was one of the Amazon Prime Video news at the start of the year and turns out to be a perfect vision also for the Valentine’s Day. Vivien and Roy are two boys practically opposite in everything: she has a mathematical and schematic mentality, he is tormented by the past. Destiny, however, has in mind to make their paths meet.

Do you prefer to go classic? A good idea is to focus on the musical, in particular on one of my absolute favorites: Greaseplayed in 1978 by Olivia Newton-John And John Travoltais one of the most famous films in the history of cinema, with unforgettable songs, feeling and rhythm.

But on Valentine’s Day on Amazon Prime Video there really is something for everyone: for a sparkling evening, you can opt for Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie; to cry and get excited, the right choice is One Day with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. Also noteworthy is the dive into the past that it can give us Emmawith Anya Taylor-Joythe humor of How to get left in ten days with Matthew McConaugheye Kate Hudson and the dreamer charm de The fabulous world of Amelie.