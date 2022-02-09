Valentine’s Day 2022 streaming on Prime Video

San Valentino 2022 is almost upon us and this year coincides with Carnival. Beyond the easy humor about it, Amazon Prime Video has enriched its catalog with some titles on the theme with the party of love.

It starts from the two seasons of Modern Love the series on all the shades of contemporary love inspired by the New York Times column of the same name, passing through the stormy stories between exes in the new Amazon Original movie THE Want You Backor the thorny relationships in the workplace I hate you, indeed no, you I love!, until the new series With Love. There is no shortage of romantic classics for all tastes, such as The fabulous world of Améliethe cult musical GreaseAnd One Day for those who want to be moved or How to get left in ten days for a Valentine’s Day with a smile.

Modern Love 2

The second season of Modern Love is back with a cast of stars and new love and relationship stories told in all their complexity and beauty, inspired by the eponymous New York Times column. Rekindling old flames, a night owl girl, a romance with an ex’s ex, a one night stand, and much more – the eight-episode second season brings a series of real-life stories to the screen. confront each other to understand the thousand dynamics of feelings.

With Love (available February 11)

At the center of the series are the stories of the Diaz brothers, Lily and Jorge, in search of love and their place in the world. Each episode takes place during a different holiday, following different family members through the ups and downs of life on the most important days of the year. Romantic comedy in 5 episodes of one hour each, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett; with Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez.

I Want You Back (available February 12)

When Emma and Peter meet there is one thing that makes them bond immediately: they were both dropped off on the same weekend by their respective partners. They say “common sickness half joy”, but their self-pity takes a strange turn when they discover on social media that their respective partners have already moved on. In their thirties and terrified that they have lost their only chance to live happily ever after, the two devise a desperate plan to end their exes’ new relationships and win them back. With Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood.

I HATE YOU, EVEN NO, I LOVE YOU! (available from February 14)

Based on the best-selling novel by Sally Thorne I hate you, no, I love you! (published in Italy by Harper Collins) this TV series tells the story of an ambitious good girl named Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale), at odds with cold and efficient workplace nemesis Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell). Trapped in a shared office, Lucy starts a fierce competition against Josh, a rivalry that becomes increasingly complicated also due to her attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns into something totally unsuitable. to the working environment.

Time is up

Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) are two seemingly opposite guys. Vivien wants to enter a prestigious American university to study Physics. For her, her life is a mathematical formula, which always pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a boy haunted by his past. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life will manage to surprise them.

After 3

Third film of the trilogy that tells the complex love relationship between Tessa (Josephine Langford), student and model daughter, and the mysterious Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin), starting from their first meeting at university, the moment in which their life took a completely unexpected turn. A romantic drama inspired by the best-selling novel series of the same name by the American writer Anna Todd.

Masculine singular

Antonio (Giancarlo Commare) is forced to question all his certainties when he is abandoned by his husband, on whom he depends both psychologically and economically. With the support of his longtime friend, Cristina (Michela Giraud), he must find a new purpose in his life. He goes to live with Denis (Eduardo Valdarnini), a boy who lives a very free life, and starts working in the bakery of Luca (Gianmarco Saurino), a charming friend of the new landlord. Thanks to this new life, he realizes how wrong he has, in the past, to sacrifice his independence for the sake of his relationship.

Grease

Against the backdrop of the fabulous 50s, the love between heartthrob Danny (John Travolta) and sweet Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) ignites: an unforgettable musical in which the group of T-birds and Pink Lady meet and collide with memorable songs and choreographies. It was among the most viewed films of 1978, with a global gross of over $ 394 million, compared to the 6 that went into production. An unforgettable love story between the bullies and the babes of the American boom, which convinced the public and critics for the artistic quality and depth of the issues addressed.

The girl next door

Matthew (Emile Hirsch) is a model student on the verge of finishing high school. When he learns that his beautiful neighbor Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) is a former porn star, Matthew finds the peaceful existence he has led up to that point slipping out of hand. After various vicissitudes, Danielle helps Matthew out of his shell and realize that, sometimes, you have to risk everything for the person he loves.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

A couple trapped in the routines of their seemingly boring married life are unaware that they are both professional killers hired by two different criminal associations. When both are given the task of murdering the same person, the situation becomes – literally – explosive. Directed by action filmmaker Doug Liman, it was the film that made Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fall in love, making them the most famous couple in Hollywood for several years.

Iris

The film tells the life of the famous writer and philosopher Iris Murdoch (Judi Dench) and the story of the love, anything but sentimental, between her and her husband John Bayley (Jim Broadbent), a scholar of English literature. For a long time it is she who dictates the rules of their relationship and keeps her husband constantly on the tightrope. Then, in her mature age when Iris is struck by Alzheimer’s disease and begins to forget the words, she who has lived for them, becomes docile and dependent on her husband who rediscovers childish language to continue communicating with her.

One Day

After a day spent together, on July 15, 1988, the day of their graduation, Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) begin a friendship destined to last a lifetime. She is an ambitious and principled worker who dreams of transforming the world into a better place; he’s a rich, handsome guy who thinks he’s making the world his personal amusement park. Over the next twenty years, on July 15 of each year, the two will experience crucial moments in their relationship.

Can you keep a secret?

Believing that the plane is about to crash, Emma tells all her secrets to her unknown seat neighbor. Or so she thinks… until she meets Jack again, the young CEO of the company she works for and who now knows all her embarrassing secrets about her. The film is based on Sophie Kinsella’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. In the cast Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Laverne Cox and Kimiko Glenn.

Emma

A delightful new transposition of Jane Austen’s beloved 1815 classic, Emma. is a brilliant comedy about finding your sweetheart and earning your happy ending. Beautiful, intelligent and privileged, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is an insatiable “queen bee” unrivaled in her quiet English town, but she makes some major mistakes dictated by her inexperience and finds herself living in bad relationships and taking missteps to find the love that has always been in front of her .

How to get left in ten days

Benjamin (Matthew McCounaughey), single well established in the world of advertising, bets with a friend that he will be able to be with a woman for more than ten days. But, unfortunately for him, he meets Andie (Kate Hudson), a journalist at work on an article titled ‘How to get left in ten days’. The conditions for a love failure are all there, but Ben does not give up, and he will resist as much as possible to the attempts made by Andie to screw everything up.

The fabulous world of Amélie

Amélie (Audrey Tautou) since childhood has built a fantastic world, full of dreams of love and beauty. She grew up, she moves to Paris where she works as a waitress. After finding a hidden “treasure” belonging to the former tenant of her apartment, Amélie decides to return it to him and, after seeing the positive consequences of her gesture, she decides to live by doing good to the people around her, dedicating a thought to everyone except to one person: herself.

