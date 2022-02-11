Valentine’s Day: a journey to the most romantic places in the film

Daydreaming of beautiful love stories? Cinema takes care of bringing authentic heart-pounding fairy tales to the big screen. Many places have been the setting.

A few examples? “Dirty Dancing”, a cult film that sees North Carolina and Virginia as a background, with many locations that can still be visited today.

The city of New York, on the other hand, makes us rethink the romantic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s“, played by Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard. In the residential Upper East Side is the apartment of the protagonist at 169, 59th East, the windows of Tiffany & Co at 727 Fifth Avenue and Club 21 at 52nd Street.

Remaining in the USA, the timeless “Pretty Woman” with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere comes to life in Beverly Hills and Hollywood, in Los Angeles County.

While the romance at the center of “Officer and a Gentleman” between the young marine Zac Mayo (the usual Richard Gere) and the worker Paula, Debra Winger, was filmed in the former military base of Fort Worden in Port Townsend, along the west coast of the United States.

In the United Kingdom, how can we forget “Notting Hill”, the homonymous London neighborhood where Hollywood diva Anna (Julia Roberts), and shy bookseller William (Hugh Grant) fall in love.

“Shakespeare in Love” was filmed in Oxfordshire, which tells the secret love of the English playwright (Joseph Fiennes) for the Viola noblewoman played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

How can we forget “Chocolat”? The romantic story between the pastry chef Juliette Binoche and the young and mysterious Johnny Depp, in the places of magical Burgundy from Flavigny-sur-Ozerain to Noyers-sur-Serein.

And then there is Rome, which knows how to conquer everyone with its eternal beauty. Among the most famous films “Roman Holidays” with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. Shot in 1953 between the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon, the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, Castel Sant’Angelo, the Bocca della Verità, the Teatro Marcello and the Imperial Forums.

(Photo Getty Images)