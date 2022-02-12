VALENTINE’S DAY, A TICKET FOR TWO: PRETTY WOMAN’S GIFT FOR ALL LOVERS – MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM

Last updated February 12, 2022 – 11:32 am

The most watched Italian show in 2021 is back at the Teatro Nazionale in Milan

(mi-lorenteggio.com) Milan, February 12, 2022. The musical Pretty Woman confirms its record show. After being the most viewed theatrical show in Italy in 2021 with over 80,000 admissions, it is confirmed as the absolute protagonist by recording three ‘sold out’ performances this weekend after returning ‘by popular demand’ to the National Theater in Milan. And now the fable interpreted in the cinema by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, which will remain on stage until Sunday 27 February, launches a new challenge, namely to register a new ‘sold out’ for the Valentine’s Day show. “For February 14 – explains Matteo Forte, director of the National team – the cost of the ticket will be ‘reduced’ by 50%, in practice each couple will be able to attend the show for the price of a single entry”. “It is enough to take a look at the rankings of the films considered to be the ‘most romantic’ of the last decades – adds Matteo Forte – to see how Pretty Woman always occupies the steps of the podium, proving to be the right choice to spend a nice Valentine’s Day”.

