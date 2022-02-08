Valentine’s Day: all the romantic, famous, witty and ironic phrases (even for singles)

February 14 is celebrated Saint Valentineso as not to be caught unprepared here are all romantic phrases, famous, witty And ironic (also for the single) to say to express what we feel. San Valentino is the holy martyr patron saint of Terni and protector of lovers. Every February 14th it is traditional for those who love each other to celebrate their love by exchanging thoughts of affection and gifts. Let’s see now all the quotes that can be written on a note to accompany the gift or to send as a message (to surprise or perhaps to recover in case of forgetfulness).

Valentine’s Day: all the romantic phrases

Let’s start with those quotes, the most searched aphorisms on Valentine’s Day: the romantic phrases. Here is a brief rundown of the most beautiful selected ones to say or write on February 14th.

You are as beautiful as the future, you are as beautiful as the dreams I used to have as a child, you are as beautiful as the dawn of tomorrow … but only if the dawn of tomorrow is wonderful.

I will love you until the sea is folded in two and hung out to dry.

Loving you is the best thing that ever happened to me …

I want to make our life so wonderful that every day will feel like Valentine’s Day. Happy Birthday my love!

The greatest happiness in life is to be sure you love.

I love you with the breath, the smiles and the tears of my whole life.

If I know what love is, it’s thanks to you.

I’ve never met anyone more special than you. I still love you like the first day. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

If it’s love then what? If it’s love … then love!

I saw the face of God in the eyes of the woman I love.

One day a year isn’t enough to show you how special you are. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

To those who love every day without waiting for Valentine’s Day … Best wishes!

Life with you is pure happiness. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

Valentine’s Day: famous phrases

Now let’s move on to famous phrasesof poets, writers and so much, that maybe they can help us on Valentine’s Day (if we don’t worry about appropriating the intellectual property of others).

Watch me! I am worthy of your love, because I love you! (Elizabeth Barrett Browning)

A kiss on your mouth, another on your heart (Napoleon Bonaparte).

I will be a poet, and you will be poetry (François Coppée).

Is there anyone who has ever loved who hasn’t loved at first sight (yes, this is stolen by Eva Green in a Sin City, a woman to kill for).

I love you for all you are, all you have been, all you have yet to be (Ernest Hemingway).

You are together the stillness and the confusion of my heart (Franz Kafka).

You are everything I’ve always been looking for, before I even knew what I was looking for (Emma Chase).

To love is not to look at each other, but to look together in the same direction (Antoine de Saint-Exupery).

If you don’t take too long, I’ll be waiting for you all my life (Oscar Wilde).

My heart is too full of you to ever belong to someone else; I love you and I will love you until the last day of my life (Stendhal).

Valentine’s Day: witty and ironic phrases

For those who do not want to risk “taking the longest step” and perhaps not finding themselves with a ring on their finger ahead of time, we have prepared some alternatives. Here is a list of witty or ironic phrases to tell your loved one (to be used with caution and at your own risk).

Between an angel and a woman I prefer a woman, between a demon and a woman I prefer a demon (the reverse is also true).

All love stories are destined to end badly, either with separation or with old age.

I am in favor of moving Valentine’s Day to February 30th.

The saint of lovers is not Valentine’s Day. He is Holy Patience.

If the toad has become a prince charming; the ugly duckling a swan; the caterpillar a butterfly … when will you transform?

If I were beautiful I would make you sick with my charm, if I were very rich I would win you over with a thousand gifts … but since I have the face that I find myself and two euros in my pocket, what do we want to do?

If you love someone, let them go: if they don’t come back it means that it wasn’t true love, if they come back it means that they have forgotten something.

My love, for this Valentine’s Day, send me to that country. One recommendation, however: pay me the trip and the expenses too!

Valentine’s Day, phrases for singles

Finally, in order not to discriminate against singles, we close with the sentences that they too can say on February 14th.