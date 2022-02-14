Valentine’s Day at Abis: Stella and Gabriele, the new Sandra and Raimondo, tell us about their sketches on TikTok

Today we enter the Abis house. Let’s go disturb Gabriel Abis And Star Hawks, he an actor, she a dancer, tell the life of a couple in an ironic way. From the nosy mother-in-law to the jealous girlfriend; from the messy and hypochondriac boyfriend to the tamarro cousin, these are just some of the characters played by the couple from Ladispoli who are becoming popular on all social networks. Especially on TikTok they have a huge following. In fact, they recently reached 100k and wanted to celebrate with all the people who follow them. We then joined them in their town to spend a morning together, have a chat, get to know them outside of Instagram and TikTok, learn more about their history and understand where their ideas come from. Stella and Gabriele are a really close and at the same time reserved couple. The two boys know how to make people laugh thanks to their simplicity and their self-irony, but at the same time they don’t show their private life too much. So much so that by talking to them, we discovered things that still keep hidden from their audience and that they will reveal only later on. Do you want to discover them too? Then follow them on all social networks!

Hi guys, well found! We all know you as a comic duo, but tell us a little more about yourself.

Gabriel: We are Stella and Gabriele or Gabriele and Stella you decide. Aka Casa Abis. We live in a laughing …

Star: Laughing? Smile, laughed, laugh, like me vie ‘da laughs. There is little to laugh about. Verdone docet!

Gabriel: Exactly… and “mo ‘ce part er purma pe ‘Ladispoli“. Here, yes, we live in Ladispoli.

You are a very young couple. How old are you?

Stella: Age? How old do you think I am?

Gabriele: About twenty de galera. (Stella strikes Gabriel) It was to play! Oh well, I’m still from 1990.

Stella: Do I have to say that? 30! Here I said it!

Where did the idea of ​​making these videos come from?

Star: For fun! We don’t like to take ourselves too seriously; we like to play and above all to do it together, this made us think: “and if we made videos about you what makes me desperate?”

Gabriel: The?!

How are your ideas born?

Gabriel: As far as I’m concerned, ideas are scarce because I’m a man who …

Star: But shut up, go! A man who leaves his underwear on the floor when taking a shower.

Gabriel: (coughs nervously) I said, the notes of the cell phone are a salvation because ideas come to us in the most disparate moments of the day. Sometimes even at night and then we take the cell phone and write a note.

Have you ever been inspired or are you inspired by someone in particular?

Gabriel: Actually not anyone in particular.

Star: We think that in fact the characters or the words we say are stereotypes that are found in most couples or families.

Gabriel: From the artistic point of view Raimondo and Sandra of “Casa Vring“, Hence the name Casa Abis, which then also indicates“ Love to the second ”(A-bis).

Star: Well Love Bugs made us laugh a lot too.

So are they “real life pills”?

Gabriel: what to say … absurd things make us laugh. We have an intimate comedy that I don’t think is understandable. Sometimes we fall in love with the doors of the house and we dance of the lenses with the jambs.

Star: If there were cameras in the house, you’d think we were crazy, more than you already do.

Are the characters in your sketches made up or are you referring to someone?

Star: Only the names we use are true, apart from the poor mothers-in-law. For the rest it is all a figment of the imagination

For example, Gabriele, is your mom really like that?

Gabriel: But no, poor mother! Absolutely, I can’t complain.

And you, Stella? How is your mother-in-law?

Star: I have a beautiful relationship with my mother-in-law. (Where is this interview published?)

What relationship do you have with your respective mothers-in-law?

Gabriel: But let’s leave them be ” these moms. However, I reconfirm that the report is splendid. My lawyer told me I can’t say more.

Are you really the same in life as in your reels or is it all acting?

Star: Our audience knows that we are creators of comic content and they know that the creation of our videos involves a representation of reality and not “shots of everyday life”.

Gabriel: In our opinion, spontaneity must be artistically recreated in comedy. Then the attention to detail, the choice of the right words, the rhythm. The face and the acting it is clear that they are ours, but our followers to see the insights into real life go to the Stories. We are often in pajamas

Who are your favorite actors and directors?

Gabriel: What a question …

Star: Anne Hathaway, Kate Winslet, Johnny Depp… Eddie Redmayne.

Gabriel: All Italians huh ?! So this is the hardest question… which I feel like answering with Meryl Streep and Christoph Waltz. In the heart Robin Williams. Director Tarantino. Italians… you put me in difficulty.

Star: I like Cortellesi.

Gabriel: Elio Germano, here. Ah, well Verdone is history.

Star: As a comedian, Teresa Mannino makes me laugh.

Gabriel: I love Nino Frassica, Fabio De Luigi and the duo Nuzzo and di Biase and then we love Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Star: Ahhh, of course

What are the couples of the show that you like the most?

Star: CASA ABIS, otherwise Hunziker and De Luigi, even if they are not a couple in life.

Gabriel: Obviously CASA ABIS and then… Is Alvaruccio and Camilla valid?

Would you like to get to perform on stage someday or do you plan to stay only on the web?

Gabriel: But of course, why not? We are working on sketches that are also suitable for stage and television. We know it’s different and we hope for the support of our web audience.

What can we expect from the Abis home in the coming months?

Star: Soon … you will see us in different guises. Different “costumes”. But we can’t tell you more. For the rest, keep following us because we will not miss you funny videos of couples and common life. We hope we can grow and improve for our audience and to make even more people smile.

Gabriel: The more people smile, the more the earth becomes a better place. It sounds like a phrase from Miss Italy, but it’s the truth. We can help spread smiles and hopefully they can change something.

Star: Smile, laughed, laugh, like me there is a laugh in short. Oh well go, Gabriele let’s go you have to help me hang out the washing machine.

Gabriel: Oh well I greet you. Hello everyone and thanks.

Star: Thank you all.