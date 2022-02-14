Valentine’s Day, Ben Affleck’s surprise for Jennifer Lopez

No.it is flowers or chocolates or romantic dinners. Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day tastes like a surprise. He thought about organizing it Ben Affleck. He is the author of an unexpected gift that melted the heart of the music star.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s surprise

A video in which to review their love story, reliving the fundamental stages of a most romantic love story ever. Here you are Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s Day gift dedicated to JLo. And not just any video, but the re-edited version of On My Waysoundtrack of the film Marry Me, latest film work of the star. About four minutes of footage in which Ben and JLo relive their love with videos and images of everything that has been. Starting from the early 2000s, when they were one of the most beautiful couples in the star system.

The return of the Bennifers

In the video there is the whole story of the Bennifers: from when they plowed through the glamorous scenes as a couple from 2002 to 2004, to the famous video Jenny from the Block, from the Oscars to kisses and intense loving looks between the two, to their friend Matt Damon always by their side. Until the ring, a token of love he gave her in 2003, and at the end of the love story in 2004. Black and white images of both twenty years ago, very young and in love. And then those of today, because loves, at times, return. As in their case: fate gave the couple another chance. Bennifer 2.0 are back, more in love than ever. And willing, this time, to make their story work. It is no coincidence that Ben used the soundtrack of Marry Me. On the red carpet of the film, in fact, they appeared more in love than ever. Almost a dress rehearsal for husband and wife.

It took me to the heart

The singer and actress shared the video given to her by her boyfriend in her newsletter On the JLo. Telling readers about her the emotion of such a romantic gift: “Looking at him made me think about the path of true love, about its unexpected turns, about changes of direction, but also to the fact that when it is true love it can last forever »wrote the star. Adding: «It really took me to my heart “. After all, with such a surprise, it could not be otherwise.

