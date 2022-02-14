Valentine’s Day, from art to theater a ticket for two for lovers

Today is, among other things, the anniversary of the founding of YouTube in 2005 and the launch of the first satellite for the GPS system in 1989, yet for many couples February 14 is above all Valentine’s Day. For those who want to celebrate the anniversary dedicated to lovers, the Gallerie d’Italia exceptionally open the Grand Tour exhibition on Mondays. Dream of Italy from Venice to Pompeii with 2 tickets for the price of one (2.30pm – 8pm): over 130 works to tell fashion training trips among eighteenth and nineteenth-century European intellectuals. A kind of ante-litteram Erasmus for the wealthy, in which – as for today’s university students – hedonistic research was the unspoken but well-known goal, as Ian Littlewood recounted in his book Hot climates. Travel and sex from the days of the Grand Tour.

Then it was not said that a love was not born, after all Cupid strikes blindfolded. Vivian Ward, protagonist of “Pretty Woman”, in musicals at the National Theater until February 27 (today at 20.46, half price) is well aware of this: Beatrice Baldaccini plays the young prostitute brought to the screen by Julia Roberts. The soundtrack by Bryan Adams and the inevitable “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison dictate the rhythm of the well-known story halfway between Cinderella and My Fair Lady: a prostitute in search of herself hired as a companion for a week by the charming Edward Lewis. The working relationship becomes very unprofessional and falls in love.

Had it been Jacopo Palma the Elder who portrayed Vivian Ward, it would have given him the appearance of the sixteenth-century courtesan exhibited at the Poldi Pezzoli Museum, one of the few open today (10-13, 14-18). Her red silk surcoat, bare breasts, lost gaze: critics have long believed her to be a high-level prostitute, in reality she represents anything but. The chastity of the white shirt as a wedding trousseau, the loose hair like the Venetian brides: the bare breasts is a symbol of moderate and supervised eroticism that takes place in marriage.

Without matrimonial allusions, however, the book The Boudoir Bible: The Uninhibited Sex Guide for Today, just translated into Italian with the more chaste title of Eros. The art of loving without taboos by Betony Vernon with illustrations by François Berthoud. The two will present it today at 6 pm at the Sozzani Foundation bookshop. An illustrated erotic manual that frees physical pleasure from prejudices and reluctance, between unusual techniques and positions, erotic flagellations and the search for the highest pleasure.

Among the museums that can be visited today there are also the Mangini Bonomi (15-19, via dell’Ambrosiana 20) – demonstration that the loving obsession is also the one that binds us to objects – and the Mudec, with the exhibition dedicated to Piet Mondrian ( 2.30pm-7.30pm, two admissions for the price of one): ideal for new lovers who can see little hearts even in abstract Dutch squares. Finally, at the Teatro Il Cielo below Milan, in the Porta Vittoria passer-by station, the Dual Band staged the most beautiful love story in the world: Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare in English and Italian surtitles (today and tomorrow 20.30 , 12-15 euros).

Two actors for seven characters and seventy minutes of show accompanied by Renaissance and Baroque music reproduced with electronic instruments. Access allowed for all: no marriage certificate or engagement ring is required. Only the green pass. Then tomorrow is San Faustino, patron saint of singles.