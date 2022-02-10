Valentine’s Day gifts for the endearing couple like Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

The news that Rihanna, beautiful in an oversized vintage Chanel puffer jacket, and A $ AP Rochy are expecting their first child has been replayed all over the world of social networking. Before this big news, the last event in which the couple received a lot of attention dates back to the MET Gala 2021, where they dressed in two looks that fashion fans are unlikely to forget.

And even their (rare) free releases show how close this couple is also in the choice of look. Both have a passion for designer labels and daring combinations of garments and accessories. And if you could give a face to the latest micro trend born on TikTok, or the subversive basics – which consists in giving a new life, very stylish, to basic garments – the most suitable would be Rihanna and A $ AP ROCKY.

Riri loves to mix colors, prints and textures and is a fan of jewelry who, literally, shine bright like diamond. Rocky is very similar to her, except that she often combines an eccentric garment with the most basic jumpsuit she has in her wardrobe. If you too feel like a captivating couple like the duo of musicians, here are over 20 shopping ideas perfect for you.

