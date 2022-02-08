Valentine’s Day movies: the most romantic to watch on Netflix and Co

Valentine’s Day is upon us and, if you have planned to stay warm at home, we can recommend some great classics, according to the web, of romantic / tearjerking films and so on and so forth.

P.for lovers of timeless classics Valentine’s Day 2021 means reviewing two fundamental musicals of the last twenty years, as well as daydreaming with Ryan Gosling: we are talking about Moulin Rouge And La La Land. You can’t stop the tears by watching The pages of our life (with a very young Gosling) and the most bizarre, but poetic If you leave me I delete youwith Jim Carrey And Kate Winslet. In short, February 14, willy-nilly, is a party that does not go unnoticed, whether you spend it in company or alone. Below is an incomplete list of some of the films. What is your favorite movie that is not on this list? let us know!

Something is changed (1997)

We find Jack Nicholsonwhich with this interpretation wins the third Career Oscar. Unforgettable and at the center of his heart Melvina misanthropic, racist and grumpy romance writer who seems to take life sideways. His obsession with life and humans gets an unexpected jolt when Carol (Helen Hunt), the diner waitress he usually frequents, has to quit her job for personal reasons. A piece of the daily puzzle of the grumpy man is no longer in the right place and this thing devastates him. That’s what he makes of this situation, the purpose of his life

On Prime Video, Chili, Rakuten Tv

Notting Hill (1999)

A romantic film that quickly became a timeless timeless classic, a bit like Pretty Woman, always with Julia Roberts who is the protagonist of both films, this time paired with Hugh Grantthe handsome English king of the gods romantic movie for excellence, of the nineties. We all sighed to see him, at least once. London Borough Notting Hill, from which it takes the title, it became even more popular with tourists after the release of the film: many were looking for the garden where the two lovers they exchange the first kiss and the travel bookshop where he works William (Grant). This is where the young man loses his head for film diva Anna Scott (Roberts). And we want to forget about the eccentric roommate Spike?

On Netflix, Prime Video, Now Tv, Chili, Timvision, Rakuten Tv

Moulin Rouge (2001)

It is one of the most beautiful love musicals ever and that we have all seen at least once in our life. Ewan McGregor And Nicole Kidman they form a perfect match on the screen. The songs of Elton Johnof the Queenfrom Madonna, Sting And Paul McCartney they are the perfect basis for the Baroque scenes directed by the Australian director Baz Luhrmann, which at the beginning of the new millennium revives the musical, a genre that was lost at the time. The journey takes us to Paris in the late nineteenth century in the arms of a poignant love and two protagonists who enchant with their beauty and their voices, a film that makes you fall in love and despair at the same time. Iconic.

On Prime Video, Infinity, Chili, Timvision, Rakuten Tv

The pages of our life(2004)

Ryan Gosling And Rachel McAdams they were at the beginning of their career and never expected this success, when they starred in the romantic The pages of our life by Nick Cassavetes. The story in which they are protagonists made the hearts of the spectators beat faster and they watched it dreamily and their sensual kiss in the rain made history, passing through one of the most beautiful kisses in the world of cinema. In the cast there is also a sublime one Gena Rowlands (director’s mother).

On Netflix, Prime Video, Chili, Rakuten Tv, Sky on demand

If you leave me I delete you (2004)

Undoubtedly the most original film of 2004. The loving couple is made up of Kate Winslet And Jim Carrey and they are THE couple . The journey is in the meanders of the human mind and in the feelings that become unbearable when we suffer a loss a pair who decides to have the part of memory concerning their declining love story erased, so as not to suffer. But what are we without feelings? In reality it is alone Clementine (Winslet) to undergo surgery, Joel (Carrey) is still in love with her and wants to keep her memories, from first to last, from good to bad.

On Netflix, Chili, Timvision, Rakuten Tv

La La Land (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone they interpret music and dance, Sebastiana musician jazz who wants to make the leap into the world of music, e My an aspiring actress looking for fame. A perfect understanding is born between the two and everything seems to go for the best, but then the roads take different paths and they get lost.