Valentine’s Day scam, how they empty your bank account and steal all your data – Libero Quotidiano





Watch out for online scams from Saint Valentine. This is the alarm raised by several security companies about “fake gifts, romantic trips, dating apps as bait”. For example, according to Check Point Software Technologies, as early as January 6 percent of new Valentine’s Day Internet addresses were considered dangerous. And a phishing scam takes advantage of the brand The Millions Roses that send flowers to your home. Bitdefender instead it detected campaigns of spam up seven times since February 6 and in particular linked to the lure of one romantic vacation.





While for Kasperskyin addition to mimicking popular dating apps, i cybercriminals they started spreading emails by pretending women looking for a partner. The scam involves sending an email containing a direct link to a page of phishing that mimics a dating website and asks the victim to complete a form indicating their preferences. Finally, the user is prompted for enter your bank credentials.





It goes without saying that, in the end, the victim loses data, money and the chance to meet new people. Experts, as a precaution, recommend not to connect your profile on these apps to any social networks and not to share your mobile number or other messaging contacts; but also, if you browse these dating apps, don’t download other apps or visit sites that might be pages of phishing. Be wary of bots, i.e. automated responses they could get hold of money or personal data and be wary of offers that are “too good to be true”.



