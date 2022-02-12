Valentine’s Day, Spotify reveals the musical trends of lovers

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better day to celebrate great love stories, butterflies in the stomach, first kisses and romantic gestures? Between chocolates and red roses, on the notes of great classics like I Will Always Love You and My Heart Will Go On, Spotify reveals the listening data of the songs and playlists that lovers just can’t give up.

It has happened to all of us at least once in our life to give a song, a text or a single phrase to someone. And how many memories resurface when you listen to that song that they dedicated to you on the most romantic day of the year? You know, it is also the songs that make the party of lovers so special.

In Italy, the most listened to love song last year on Valentine’s Day was “Your Song – From Moulin Rouge Soundtrack” by Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor, taken from the soundtrack of the famous film by Baz Luhrmann, with an increase streams of 537% compared to the other days, followed by “Valentine’s Day” by Linkin Park with 374% more streams and “Valentine’s Day” by Gigi D’Alessio, with an increase of 707%.

But users don’t just listen to songs – they often create their own playlists to get the right mix and perfect background for a romantic evening.

Ranking of the most listened to songs in Italy on Valentine’s Day:

1. Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor – Your Song – From Moulin Rouge Soundtrack

2. Linkin Park – Valentine’s Day

3. Gigi D’Alessio – Valentine’s Day

4. Alessio – Valentine’s Day

5. Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey – Endless Love (with Mariah Carey)

6. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

7. The Beatles – Something – 2019 Mix

8. Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake – True Colors – Film Version

9. Stephanie Poetri – I Love You 3000

10. Lara Fabian – Je T’aime

Ranking of the most included songs in the playlists:

1. John Legend – All of Me

2. Elton John – Your Song

3. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You

4. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – From Armageddon Soundtrack

5. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud

6. Sam Smith – Stay With Me

7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

8. Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex

9. Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

10. Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ranking of the most listened to playlists:

1. Love Really

2. Sad Songs

3. Romantic Ballads

4. Love Ballads

5. An Elegant Affair

6. Broken Heart

7. Alone Again

8. The Most Romantic Songs in the World

9. 80s Love Songs

10. 10s Love Songs