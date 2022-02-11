Valentine’s Day: the 10 films on Amazon Prime for the most romantic evening of the year

Saint Valentine is upon us. And what better way to celebrate your love affair than with a good movie to watch as a couple? Here are the 10 choices of Amazon Prime for a video evening dedicated to love.

I hate you, no, I love you!

The February 14 it is a romantic comedy with protagonists Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeton, both in the running for an important one promotion. The story will tell of their struggle for the position, in an alternation between hate and love.

I want you back

Out today, February 11th. Romantic comedy. The two protagonists Emma and Peter were both left by theirs respective companions on the same weekend. In the run-up to their exes, a special relationship will surely be born between the two

I stay here

Released by Amazon Prime on February 14th. It is a more dramatic film than the previous ones: the protagonist Steffi, has just finished high school, and she dreams of visiting Paris with his Fabian. However, a unexpected event it will upset her plans, leading her to reflect on what really matters in life.

The Notebook

A classic, taken from the pen of Nicholas Sparks. Directed by Nick Cassavetes and set in 1940’s South Carolina, the story has as protagonists Allie (Rachel McAdams) e Noah (Ryan Gosling). Their love, tormented but deep, will defy time, social conventions and even disease.

The Aeronauts

Produced in 2019, The Aeronauts is about a brave couple who love risk and adventure. The film, written and directed by Tom Harpertells of the pilot’s courageous journey in a balloon Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and the meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne). The story is based on real events.

Our chemical hearts

Released in 2020, it is taken from the pages of the novel by Krystal Sitherland. The film is about true and unrequited loves. Henry (Austin Abrams), is a 17-year-old in search of truth love. Grace (Lili Reinhart) instead is her new classmate, who seems to be hiding a dark one secret. What will the girl ever hide

Modern Love

It is a TV series, which configures love in all its forms and expressions. Produced in 2019, Modern Love is inspired byhomonymous and famous weekly column of the NY Times. Each season (two in all) has an average of 8 episodes, lasting 35 to 40 minutes each.

Matter of time

This romantic, and somewhat paranormal, comedy tells the story of Tim, a time traveler. The protagonist discovers he can change and relive the past, thanks to a family gift. Events, however, always seem to evolve unexpectedly, and the young man will realize that the secret to being happy is to find beauty in every moment.

After

A movie romanticinspired by the famous young adult novel of the same name Anna Todd, After (2019). Tessa Young is a very young and promising student. Her life seems already written, at least until the meeting with the beautiful and damned Hardin, who will break her certainties and will be able to change her profoundly.

Small coincidences

If you don’t believe the saying: “Love comes when you least expect it”, you should watch this nice TV series. Produced in 2018, the series features a food criticintent on enjoying his life from bachelor. Things change when he meets one designer broke, perpetually looking for love. The meeting will bring unexpected feedback in the life of both.