Valentine’s Day, the favorite songs and playlists for lovers

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Spotify reveals the audience data relating to the songs and playlists that lovers have not been able to give up in 2021

That Saint Valentine it would be without the right ones songs? Because yes, the party of lovers is not just red roses, romantic dinners and declarations that make your heart melt. Music also has its importance in making the day of the sweethearts more special. Here then is that Spotify Reveals Listening Data songs and playlists that lovers just can’t give up.

READ ALSO: >> Valentine’s Day, the most clicked romantic comedies on Wikipedia

The most loved Valentine’s songs in 2021

In Italy, at the top of the most listened to songs last year on Valentine’s Day there is “Your Song – From Moulin Rouge Soundtrack” by Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor, with a stream increase of 537% compared to the other days. Second place for “Valentine’s Day” by Linkin Park with 374% more streams and “Valentine’s Day” by Gigi D’Alessio, with an increase of 707%.

“All of Me” depopulated in love playlists

We know that users don’t just listen to songs: they often create their own playlists to have the right mix and the perfect background for a romantic evening. Let’s see which are the love songs most included in the Valentine’s Day playlists in Italy. John Legend’s “All of Me” is the most popular song, with Italian users who have chosen it in over 200 playlists, followed by “Your Song” by Elton John (126 playlists) and “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (116 playlists).

Staying on the subject of playlist, which are the most listened to in Italy on Valentine’s Day? In the first place there is Love Really with 1.6 million streams. Silver medal for Songs Sad (because love also hurts) with 1.2 million and bronze for Romantic Ballads with about 361 thousand streams.

Spotify rankings linked to Valentine’s Day

Below are the top 10 songs and playlists most listened to in Italy on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Most listened to songs in Italy on Valentine’s Day:

1. Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor – Your Song – From “Moulin Rouge” Soundtrack

2. Linkin Park – Valentine’s Day

3. Gigi D’Alessio – Valentine’s Day

4. Alessio – Valentine’s Day

5. Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey – Endless Love (with Mariah Carey)

6. Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

7. The Beatles – Something – 2019 Mix

8. Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake – True Colors – Film Version

9. Stephanie Poetri – I Love You 3000

10. Lara Fabian – Je T’aime

More songs included in playlists:

1. John Legend – All of Me

2. Elton John – Your Song

3. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You

4. Aerosmith – I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – From “Armageddon” Soundtrack

5. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud

6. Sam Smith – Stay With Me

7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

8. Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex

9. Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

10. Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Most popular playlists:

1. Love Really

2. Sad Songs

3. Romantic Ballads

4. Love Ballads

5. An Elegant Affair

6. Broken Heart

7. Alone Again

8. The Most Romantic Songs in the World

9. 80s Love Songs

10. 10s Love Songs

Photo: Shutterstock