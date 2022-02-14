Valentine’s Day: TV series for couple binge watching

We know that our habits have now changed and therefore it would not surprise us to discover that for Valentine’s Day, many preferred a home evening to the traditional dinner in some nice place.

As we would not be surprised that a TV series was preferred to the classic romantic film, given that the addicted to the genre are more and more numerous.

So we decided to recommend some ideal titles for the occasion (available on streaming platforms) for a nice couple binge watching.

The news of the moment

There is always a desire for romance, so the serial world continues to give us new stories to immerse ourselves in. Among these is that of the brothers Lily and Jorge Diaz, protagonists of With Love (just got on Amazon Prime Video), which tells of their search for love and a place in the world. Each episode of the series takes place during a different holiday, following different family members through the ups and downs of life on the most important days of the year. In the cast Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez.

Instead on Netflixon Valentine’s Day, the Italian series makes its debut Fidelity based on the novel of the same name by Marco Missiroli. The protagonists are the actors Michele Riondino and Lucrezia Guidone in the role of Carlo and Margherita. The two are very much in love, but not indifferent to the temptations that will test their level of fidelity, not only as a couple, but also towards themselves. Also in the cast are Carolina Sala, Leonardo Pazzagli and Maria Paiato.

Series to recover (or review)

Have you ever seen Modern Love? If not, the advice is to catch up because it’s really worth it. This anthological series is inspired by true stories told by the column of the same name in New York Times and brings complicated and tormented bonds to the screen, backfires, betrayals and revelations that are easy to find oneself in. In the cast of the second season (available on Amazon Prime Video) we find, among others, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Tobias Menzies and Anna Paquin.

Speaking of anthological series, we cannot help but report you Love Life that in the course of its two seasons (which you can find on TimVision) first followed the love life of Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrickto then move on to the male point of view with that of Marcus Watkins, who has the face of William Jackson Harper.

A TV series that we really liked when they broadcast it (and which you can now find on Infinity +) is Away from you with Megan Montaner And Alessandro Tiberi. At the center is the story of the Sevillian dancer Candela and the Roman entrepreneur Massimo, who accidentally collide in the Prague airport and since then their destinies have remained indissolubly marked. As if by magic, in fact, the visions of both materialize in the life of the other, complicating their sentimental relationships.