Valentine’s day with dinosaurs and monsters

Today 14 January the catalog of Xbox and PC Game Pass it will expand further by welcoming two new games among its ranks, including one on day-one. Although Valentine’s Day is celebrated, don’t expect the celebration of love: for you there are only dinosaurs, monsters and demons …

Xbox Game Pass | The new games of February 14th

Infernax (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – Day one

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

The most delicious dish of the day is represented by Infernax, which officially debuts on the market ending directly in the Game Pass. It is a two-dimensional action RPG that tells the story of a knight engaged in the struggle for the salvation of his homeland, afflicted by sacrilegious magic. To annihilate the corruption, he will have to face challenging dungeons-castles and bloodthirsty monsters with a progression marked by the acquisition of new items, the increase of his level and the unlocking of very powerful skills. The other addition is represented by theUltimate Survivor Edition of Ark, which will replace the already present Explorer’s Edition. It includes the base game and all the additional content launched over the years, including the huge expansion packs Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction and Genesis Part 1 and 2, suitably updated and optimized properly.

The two new games will be made available later today, thus concluding the first wave of February for Xbox Game Pass. While we’re at it, we warn you that tomorrow 15 February 6 titles will be removednamely Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter and The Falconeer.