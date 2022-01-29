Valentine’s Day without Ajla and South America with grandma Lucia- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

Matteo restarts from Australia with new certainties: the newfound physical shape, the aggression on the response, the need to go to the net more often. He leaves on February 14 from Rio

One day all this pain will be useful to him and Matteo Berrettini, defeated by Rafa Nadal in the semifinal of the Australian Open (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3), will understand that the match in Melbourne, the second with the Spaniard was a fundamental point in his growth. Tennis a cursed sport has bitterly ruminated the Roman, rarely (tennis) is wrong: in the final in Australia there is a wonderful dinosaur (Rafa Nadal) who survived the Next Gen meteor shower against the young man best equipped to beat him (Daniil Medvedevborn in 1996 as Matteo) and the most elegant (the enfant du pays Ashleigh Barty, who won with merit) against the most in shape (the American Danielle Collins, just back from a delicate operation for a problem that is rarely talked about : endometriosis).

In your suitcase, starting from down under towards a well-deserved rest before the South American tour (from 14 February he will be busy in Rio: Valentine’s Day without his girlfriend Ajla but, if the anti Covid protocols allow it, with grandmother Lucia, Brazilian by birth), Berrettini puts out conquests that were not for sale at the souvenir counter:

a newfound physical strength after the injury in November at the Finals (It was not obvious to come to Australia and go on in the tournament), the gastrointestinal disorder managed with Nakashima, the sprained ankle with Alcaraz in the match, together with Monfils, in which he scraped unprecedented energies on the bottom, as well as feeling a big heart in his chest. Matteo will always be a fragile player, to be handled with caution (The figure of Doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro, Nadal’s medical historian, is increasingly presentalready consulted on the occasion of the abdominal muscle injury in Australia a year ago) and plan carefully (fewer tournaments, at the cost of losing a few points along the way: the longevity of the player is more important), seeing him resist the shocks of the Australian Open made the team breathe a sigh of relief.

You have to keep working hard on the left side, two-handed flat purl and in the back, the diagonal where Nadal got married yesterday: even the stones have understood this. There is, above all, on the occasion of the Grand Slam crossings (therefore three out of five) with the super tops, to be switched on immediately. I entered the field with the wrong attitude – Matteo said -, I was flat. Electric right away, or death. Two sets of advantage to Nadal cannot be granted; also at Wimbledon, in the final with Djokovic, the blue had slipped down 5-2 before organizing a counter-offensive. My feeling that Matteo has never felt so close to the enterprise and this certainty, paradoxically, may have tripped him – explains Stefano Massari, mental coach of the new n.6 in the world -. Feeling so ready, he entered with that ounce of tension on him too much that blocked him in the first two sets. How can you avoid it? Matteo is approaching the strongest in small steps, we had prepared a battle but Nadal’s tactical dimension put him in great difficulty even before being able to sign her. However, compared to the three sets of the Open Usa 2019, there was an improvement: In New York he had had a set point in the first one, the match was over there. In Melbourne there was the opposite trend: it turned on late, but it turned on.

More aggressive already on the response, more often at the net to shorten the exchanges and save energy. Mind, body and spirit in difficult balance. this is the plan for Matteo Berrettini to take flight – free flight.