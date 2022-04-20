Valentino Lanús, the soap opera actor who was Amber Heard’s boyfriend | Johnny Depp | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

As a result of the fact that in the United States one of the most mediatic trials of recent years is taking place between two celebrities of international name: Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppmany users of social media They have been remembering the past of each of the actors.

Going back a few years in the life of the actress from “Aquaman”, That passage in her life awoke, in which she was romantically related to Valentino Lanús, a Mexican actor who starred in several soap operas.

The fact went viral on various social platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, so it became the topic of the moment, so now we will briefly remember that relationship between actors.

HOW WAS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN AMBER HEARD AND VALENTINO LANÚS?

The two artists would have met at the beginning of 2006, when Valentino was already a heartthrob in several soap operas in Mexico at the age of 31, while the blonde actress was only 20 and was starting a career in Hollywood.

The love between the two was evidenced when they began to go together to various events in Mexico and the United States, making it clear that their relationship was going from strength to strength.

However, the plans between them did not materialize and 10 months after they started dating, they take different paths, ending that relationship that few remember today.

Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard were a couple in 2006 (Photo: Twitter)

WHAT DOES VALENTINO LANÚS DO AT THE PRESENT TIME?

After many years succeeding in soap operas, the actor decided to retire to undertake other goals and dreams that also became his passion.

That is how he became a spiritual guide and yoga instructor who is in great demand by hundreds of people.