Valentino Rossi and Cairoli, meeting with Mattarella at the Quirinale

A delegation from the Italian Motorcycle Federation received by the President of the Republic. Also present were Pecco Bagnaia and the number one of the IMF, Giovanni Copioli. Rossi: “Great emotion”

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, received a delegation from the Italian Motorcycle Federation with the 2021 world champions winners of national team competitions at the Quirinale.

the words of mattarella – The President of the Republic, after having received Malagò, Copioli and the delegation, wanted to underline “the social value, not just sporting, of motorcycling, in an important 2021 for the celebration of 110 years since the first motorcycle club”.

Then he turned to Valentino Rossi: “A champion capable of attracting the attention of the whole country, always with sympathy. And congratulations also to Cairoli for his victories in a difficult sport like motocross ”- recalled the president Mattarella -“ You are a reference for young people, and also for not so young people like me ”, he then smiled.

the delegation to the quirinale – The delegation received by President Mattarella was made up of the number one IMF, Giovanni Copioli, the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, the IMF vice-presidents Bartolucci and Lopardo, the general secretary Rinaldelli.

In addition to Rossi, Cairoli and Bagnaia, there were also Gigi Dall’Igna (general manager Ducati MotoGP) and the Italian riders who won the World Championship at the Six Days Enduro in Pavia (Cavallo, Guarneri, Oldrati and Verona), the Azzurri World Champions in Motocross of Nations (Guadagnini and Lupino as well as Cairoli) and junior Enduro and Motocross world champions (Morettini, Macoritto, Pavoni, Barbieri, Lata and Uccellini).

the day at the quirinale – The event took place in the Sala del Brustolon in the afternoon. Malagò and Copioli introduced the delegation, then the President of the Republic gave the speech in which he thanked the riders and the Federation, as well as paying homage to Rossi and Cairoli, as mentioned.

Valentine excited – Valentino Rossi, accompanied by his partner Francesca Sofia Novello expecting her daughter who will be born in a few months, gave the President a helmet with the autograph “A big hug for Sergio”, then confessed that it was a “very exciting, in a particularly suggestive place like the Quirinale. I am very happy for the words of President Mattarella ”. Cairoli also said he was “honored by the meeting with the President, I thank the IMF for the opportunity”.

December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 20:27)

