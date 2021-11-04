Valentino Rossi and the finale: ‘On November 15th I don’t know what I’ll feel. 2022 in GT ‘

Valentino and the last two races as a MotoGP rider: “For now I’m fine, I had no second thoughts, that Monday after Valencia who knows. A career as a car driver? I have to understand my speed and then I will choose Home and program, I have offers on the table but I have to study my level ”

He has not even finished being a MotoGP rider that everyone already wants to know in which car championship he will race. Valentino Rossi is like this, a catalyst for attention. On Thursday in Portimao, the nine-time world champion only hid some fears about how he will wake up on Monday 15 November, his first day as a MotoGP retiree, but his first day as a new car driver. “Because in fact this is my near future – said Rossi – I just have to figure out which car I will be racing with and in which championship”.

Championship to choose – Yesterday he carried out a test in Misano with Ferrari in view of the usual 6 Hours of the Gulf of Abu Dhabi which is a fixed appointment in January with his friend Alessio Salucci and his brother Luca Marini. But in 2022 there are still some unknowns, you have to choose the team to race with and the championship. “The approach and efforts will be different – he said – Abu Dhabi will serve to understand the program to follow. It is an important moment for endurance races because they will make the new hypercar class and from 2023 all the big names, Ferrari, Audi, Porsche will be in this category. I will race with the GTs, but I don’t know which championship, it could be the Wec, the European Le Mans Series or the International GP. I have to understand my level and my speed, based on this I will decide. Who will my companions be? Definitely of a high standard and will help me settle in. But it will depend on the team I am racing with, it will all be new for me ”.

Emotions from November 15th … – Meanwhile, there is a MotoGP season to complete. Emotions with two GPs from the end of your career? “I want to give my best – said Rossi – I want to stay focused, I don’t want to think too much about Monday after Valencia. There are still two races ahead in which I want to stay focused and have fun. Have I had a second thought about continuing to run these days? No, I have never thought about it or had feelings of “repentance”. Of course, let’s see when it’s really over what I’ll try. But now that’s okay and indeed, I feel calm about the decision made ”.

November 4, 2021 (change November 4, 2021 | 19:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link