Valentino Rossi and the taxman: “Trapped by managers, now I only trust myself”

The nine-time world champion returns to the case of the summer of 2007, when the Revenue Agency challenged him for an evasion of 60 million euros: “Bad affair, I was in a web from which I could not get out, but I paid and a new life”

Icon, legend, recordman. For Valentino Rossi adjectives abound, but the Italian champion also ran into serious slips and not only on the track. The most striking example remains 2007, a true annus horribilis for the nine-time world champion. While in MotoGP he saw Casey Stoner flying towards the title, the Italian taxman complained to the Yamaha rider for the failure to pay 60 million euros in the period from 2000 to 2006. Almost 15 years later, Rossi expresses his opinion on the case in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

SPIDER WEB – The troubles for Valentino arose following the move to the United Kingdom. The Revenue Agency, in fact, found inconsistencies in the figures declared regarding the income of buildings in Italy and those produced in Great Britain. Rossi explains: “I found myself in a bad situation, because I had made mistakes. I lived in London, which is a fantastic place, but I didn’t feel at home. For two years I had intended to go back to Italy, but by now I was trapped in the system, I was screwed. ” But who is responsible for this big mess? Valentino attacks: “My old manager and the people who worked for me created a web and I couldn’t move in there.”

NIGHTMARE – For the nine-time world champion, the case of tax evasion remains a burn even from a human point of view: “One day I went home and saw many journalists with cameras. It was clear that something was bad. the news came. The press made me suffer because they destroyed me by saying something that was not true. I was reading exaggerated figures, like 163 million dollars. But I never got that amount of money (laughs ed) “. Then the end of the story and a new beginning:” I went straight to the point with all my old organization that had caused me all these problems. In the end I paid and from there a new life began for me “.

TEACHING – The Yamaha rider came to a bargain with the Italian justice and paid a sum equal to 25 million euros. For Rossi, the story also provided some lessons: “I understood that when you work, friendship is one thing and work is another. When you go through such a difficult period, if you survive, you become stronger. . After this episode I learned to follow my instincts and, more often than not, the right way. ” After that difficult summer, Rossi would also recover on the track, winning two more world championships.

