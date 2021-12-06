Valentino Rossi and Toni Cairoli at the Quirinale by President Mattarella

The appointment is for Wednesday 8 December: the Head of State will receive an IMF delegation at the Quirinale: Mattarella will also meet Valentino Rossi and Toni Cairoli

A solemn meeting between the highest state officials and the champions who hold the tricolor flag high in two-wheeled motorsport: on Wednesday 8 December Sergio Mattarella will receive a delegation from the Italian Motorcycle Federation with the 2021 world champions at the Quirinale, both in the disciplines of speed than off-road. Among the guests of the President of the Republic there will also be Valentino Rossi and Antonio Cairoli, absolute stars who this year put an end to their careers.

AL QUIRINALE – The delegation, led by IMF president Giovanni Copioli, will be composed of the winners of the Six Days Enduro 2021 (Matteo Cavallo, Davide Guarneri, Thomas Oldrati, Andrea Verona), of the Six Days Junior (Manolo Morettini, Lorenzo Macoritto, Matteo Pavoni), of the Motocross of Nations (Mattia Guadagnini and Alessandro Lupino as well as Antonio Cairoli) and of the Junior Motocross World Championship (Mattia Barbieri, Valerio Lata and Andrea Uccellini). There will also be a Ducati representative: to receive congratulations from Mattarella for the MotoGP constructors’ title there will be Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and the general manager of Ducati Corse Gigi Dall’Igna. The meeting on Wednesday will obviously also be the official occasion to celebrate the career of Rossi and Cairoli, super-champions who in the last two decades (even three, in the case of Valentino) have won 18 world titles celebrated by the notes of the Mameli’s anthem.

EXCLUSIVE – The event, which will take place on Wednesday afternoon, will be dedicated exclusively to the Italian Motorcycle Federation and its riders present. “We are really proud to visit the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella – declared IMF president Giovanni Copioli – I sincerely thank the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, who contributed to making this meeting possible. It will be a special occasion for all of us. and for Italian motorcycling. We will have the opportunity to underline the great scope of our movement, which involves athletes capable of writing the history of sport, great champions and young talents. We are preparing to live this intense and exciting day with immense satisfaction “.

