Valentino Rossi dissolves his reservations about his future: what he will do

Valentino Rossi he chose. A few months after his retirement from MotoGP, the former world champion and Italian champion has revealed what he will do on which “track” we will see him. Rest, in fact, is not yet contemplated for the number 46.

Valentino Rossi has chosen: form with the Wrt Audi team

Valentino Rossi has dissolved the reserves. The pilot has in fact decided to sign an agreement with Wrt Audi team with whom he will compete for the entire 2022 season in the championship Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, one of the most important series for covered wheel cars of the GT3 class. The clue had come at the end of the year since in December he had done some tests a Valencia. The former MotoGp rider will compete for the overall title, participating in both at the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup.

Valentino Rossi, a new adventure begins

New adventure, new incentives for Rossi who will abandon the bike to compete in a new competition. Valentino Rossi should participate at the 10 scheduled races in the GT World Challenge Europe championship with the Belgian team Wrt. There will also be two Italian stages, as explained by “Gazzetta dello Sport”. The first a Imola the weekend of April 1-3 for the Endurance Cup, e then Misano (1-3 July) during the Sprint Cup.

Valentino Rossi, ready for the new challenge

Words of satisfaction arrived immediately from the person concerned: “Everyone knows that I’ve always been a big fan of motoring and that I have always been attracted to the idea of ​​racing with four wheels once my career in MotoGP is over. I am now completely free and will be able to devote myself full time to this racing program high level with a professional approach. The Wrt team is perfect for what I was looking for and I can not wait to start this new adventure “. A new phase in the career of the 9 times world champion.

OMNISPORT