Valentino Rossi does not forgive Marc Marquez: ‘Our relationship will remain as it is’

Valentino, who has just retired from MotoGP, does not open the doors to reconciliation with Marc. Of the 2021 World Cup he admits: “I was hoping for a better ranking”

The embrace of friends, the gifts of colleagues and the chants of the fans: Valentino Rossi he took leave of MotoGP with a memorable afternoon in Valencia. In 26 seasons in the World Championship, however, there have been moments of great tension between the nine-time world champion and his rivals. Now that the curtain has fallen, however, there is a way to reconnect, especially with former opponents such as Max Biaggi , Casey Stoner And Jorge Lorenzo. There is only one enemy with whom peace still seems very distant, perhaps unattainable: Marc Marquez.

COMPROMISED RELATIONSHIP – It was in Valencia, in 2015, that the rivalry between Rossi and the Honda Spaniard intensified, accused by the Italian of having helped Lorenzo win the title against him. That story still burns like an open wound for Valentino, who continues not to reach out to his opponent, as he confirmed to Catalunya Radio last weekend: “I would like my relationship with Marquez to remain exactly as it is today”, alluding to the great chill between the two. Marc had tried to make peace in 2018 at Misano, but Rossi had denied the handshake. The following year the tension had always resurfaced on the Romagna circuit, with a misunderstanding in the tests and the immoderate exultation of the Spaniard after the victory.

BALANCE – Always a Catalunya Radio the Italian took stock of the 2021 season: “I tried to race this year with the aim of still being competitive. I didn’t expect to win the World Championship but certainly to be higher in the standings ”. In any case, an important consolation remains: “I still have the results and victories, but above all having brought so many fans to MotoGP and motorcycling, who have always been my passion”.

