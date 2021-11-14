Valentino Rossi ends his last MotoGP race tenth: Bagnaia wins in Valencia. The homage of the pilots and the salute to the yellow tide

One of the best races of 2021, the last of his career: Valentino Rossi crosses the finish line of a race for the last time MotoGp in tenth position. TO Valencia another Italian wins, Francesco Bagnaia, which captures the fourth success of the season. It will be he, starting from 2022, who will try to make the nine-time world champion miss a little less. One of the talents of Rossi’s Academy, together with Franco Morbidelli (without mentioning others), who wanted to pay homage to his mentor with a white helmet with the words “What a show“.

A few curves after the finish line, all pilots they stopped to make tribute to the Doctor. Rossi greeted them one by one, while in the stands waved the yellow flags and in his garage almost no one could hold back the tears. Along the circuit the fireworks and the smoke bombs, the champion from Tavullia gave a caress to Yamaha and then, moved, made the lap of honor and greeted his for the last time “yellow tide“.

Even the new world champion Fabio Quartararo brought Yamaha back to the pits carrying the flag with the 46 on the shoulders. “Thanks for it show”Is the banner that welcomed Rossi to the pits for the last time and greets him with his arms in the air. “I did a race not bad no, ”he told his mechanics after getting himself removed the helmet opening wide a broad smile. Then he uncorked one bottle for a bath of glory to the shouts “Olè olè olè, Vale Vale” and “Vale one of us”.

On the Ricardo Tormo circuit Ducati triumphed, with Bagnaia first, Jorge Martin second and Jack Miller to complete the red podium. Fourth place for Joan Mir on Suzuki and fifth Quartararo. Sixth Zarco, followed by Binder and an excellent Bastianini, eighth. Valentino Rossi closes tenth behind Aleix Espargaro. “I thank Valentino for what he did, this race is for him. Before this race, I didn’t think victory was possible. I’m glad I won. It’s the best way to finish the season ”, commented Bagnaia.