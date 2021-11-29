Valentino Rossi, Golden Tapir: “But I’m not retiring”

The satirical prize of Striscia la Notizia, studded with diamonds, given to the champion by Valerio Staffelli: “Is Marquez happy that you stop?”. Dry answer: “I don’t know, relationships are rusty”

Another trophy for Valentino Rossi, even if it is the end of his legendary career. The 9-time world champion received a special gold Tapir studded with diamonds from Striscia la Notizia, delivered a few days after his farewell to the World Championship. “Nice, it’s elegant, for the evening: have you already given it to others?” Asks Rossi jokingly.

rust with marquez – When giving him the prize in a hotel in Milan, Valerio Staffelli asks him: “Is the historical rival Marquez happy that you stopped?”. The answer was dry: “I didn’t ask him, because relations have remained a bit rusty since that race in Malaysia onwards”, said Rossi, who was greeted with passion at Eicma, in Milan, on the occasion of One More Lap.

right choice – Valentino then adds that he is always ready to get back on track. “Now it’s the end of the championship so it comes off, but when the World Championship resumes it will be tougher because I’ll stay still and see the others get back on the bike, but quitting was the right choice and in any case I’ll go racing in the car, for sure I’m not going to pension!”. For Valentino Rossi it is the seventh Golden Tapir received in his career and arrives exactly sixteen years after the first delivery (November 29, 2005).

the stroller – In addition to the diamond tapir, Valentino Rossi also receives a pink stroller with three wheels from Valerio Staffelli: it is a gift for the birth of his daughter, scheduled for the beginning of March. “Nice, with three wheels it looks like a motorcycle”, Rossi’s joking comment. Round and round the subject always comes back there.

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 21:35)

