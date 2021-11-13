Valentino Rossi: here are all the “replicas” in the Doctor’s career

A quarter of a century under the sign of Valentino Rossi: even the most avid detractors of the 9-time world champion certainly cannot deny the impact that Il Dottore had on the world championship circus. With him an era ends, that of the pilots who have seen the transition from 2 times to 4, from the 500 class to the MotoGP.

Rossi was also one of the last protagonists to have Replica and Special Edition bikes dedicated to him at a time when motorcyclists, young and old, wanted to “wear” the colors of their favorite champions. And going backwards, each model marks a stage in the Doctor’s career, which we will try to retrace with the most famous motorcycles and scooters.

The years of Aprilia

Valentino Rossi wins and convinces in the 125cc world championship on the Aprilia RS. He is irreverent, has the face of an angel and becomes a phenomenon for the mass media. Aprilia, which has two best sellers at home, such as the SR 50 and RS in various displacements, does not have to make an effort to paste the name of the Tavullia driver on its fairings, simply to continue the tradition of the Replicas that have been showing off in dealerships for years. This is how the Aprilia SR 50 Rossifumi and the RS 125 Rossi Replica were born, between 1998 and 1999. The scooter became an object of worship, the small sports car cannot stand comparison over the years with pearls such as the Chesterfield or the Reggiani Replica, but remains an important piece for Valentino fans.

The titles with Honda

The new millennium begins with the change of jersey: Valentino joins Honda and passes to the premier class. The Tokyo manufacturer naturally takes advantage of the opportunity to attract young and old into the irreverent and colorful world of the Doctor and launches the CBR 600 F Sport Valentino Rossi Replica with yellow and blue livery, complete with 46 and sponsors of the time in plain sight. . Same operation is done for the fifty X8R, which before the exit of production, which took place in 2001, was awarded the same colors.

The Yamaha era

After the titles with Honda, Rossi moves on to Yamaha’s bitter opponents (we’ll talk about the two-year period in Ducati shortly). The YZF-R1 is one of those superbikes that sell themselves but having the livery of the Italian phenomenon on top of it certainly doesn’t hurt. The French division of the Iwata brand thus prepares some R1 Limited Edition Replica that will never arrive in Italy, if not in an exclusive example auctioned for charity in 2016. The French Replicas, on the other hand, range from 2007 to 2016 and today buying one means spending a lot of money. In Italy, on the other hand, in 2007 the YZF-R6 of the “R46” Replica.

The Ducati parenthesis

The first decade of the new millennium ends with the realization of the dream of all Italian MotoGP fans: Rossi and Ducati together to win everything and everyone. Things will not go quite like this, and the only trace in the dealerships of Rossi’s passage to Borgo Panigale will be there Ducati Monster 796 in a special edition for him and the late Hayden

And tomorrow?

Now the last turn of the clock has come for the Doctor, but we hope that this is the right opportunity to see a Rossi Replica in dealerships, to seal a career that has gone beyond all expectations.