Valentino Rossi, his career: the 26 years that made him a world icon and changed MotoGP forever

Nine times World Champion, 431 races disputed e 115 won. An icon of sport recognized worldwide, which has been able to give to motorcycling a new face and has fascinated millions of people even outside Italy. The meaning of the Valencia GP does not consist in the race that Valentino Rossi he will do or in the position he will have at the finish. The last race of the “Doctor” marks the history of MotoGp and sport in general, marks the end of an era. A long career 26 years all to be retraced, on the eve of his last start on the track, in which the pilot number 46 has transformed from a very young promise on the saddle of an Aprilia to one of the strongest and most inspiring samples ever.

Raised in Tavullia, a small village between Pesaro And Urbino, Valentino Rossi began as a child to demonstrate his passion for engines, thanks also to his father Graziano, a former rider in the 500 class. At the age of 13 he got on his first real bike, an Aprilia AF1 125 Futura. And it is always with a two-wheeler from the stable of Noale that Rossi makes his debut in the world championship class 125. And the 1996, Valentino is 16 years old. The first professional podium comes after 10 races, in Austria, on August 4. After two weeks, the number 46 scores his first victory in the Czech circuit of Brno. Nicknamed himself “Rossifumi”In honor of his idol, the Japanese driver Norifumi Abe, Valentino begins to get noticed. But it is only the following year that he manages to win his first world championship, winning 11 Gp.

In this way, access to the category 250, always riding an Aprilia and as a teammate of Loris Capirossi. Another year of learning and then he graduates intermediate class champion in 1999 – this time calling itself “Valentinik“, From the superhero alter-ego of Donald Duck, Paperinik, taken from the comic stories of baby mouse. The arrival of the 500 class marks a turning point: the change from Aprilia to Honda. The will of the Japanese team, then the most competitive and winning team, to enlist Rossi is the unequivocal sign that the renamed “The Doctor”He is no longer perceived as a promising young MotoGP rider, but he is considered to be a rider who is already a winner and on the rise. And, repaying Honda’s expectations, Rossi wins his third world In the 2001. It is the year in which the first of the rivalry that will see him protagonist for the rest of his career: the one with Max Biaggi, which ran on the Yamaha.

In 2002 the premier class becomes MotoGP, with the use of a 4 times from 990 cc. But the revolution does not affect the domain del Dottore, who won the fourth world championship with 355 points, becoming the only one in history to win a world title in each of the four categories. The excessive power di Rossi and his Honda becomes even more tangible the following year, when he triumphs again in first place reaching a podium in each of the 16 races of the world. However, the victories do not heal the relationship between the Italian and the team, which has deteriorated due to the dissatisfaction of the driver who feels put in second floor with respect to the development of the bike. Thus, with one of the most sensational team changes ever, Valentino Rossi moves to the other side of Japanese motorcycling, becoming a rider of the Yamaha.

The choice displaces everyone. The stable of Iwata, in fact, it was far from being a competitive team and technically solid like that of Honda. The 2004 world championship thus begins between skepticism and the curiosity to see the outgoing champion struggling with an engine so different from what led him to hegemony. Already at the debut a Welkom, in South Africa, Rossi manages to win one victory as unpredictable as it is fundamental for his career: he finishes in first place, ahead of Max Biaggiat the end of a long butt. The two, after years of tension, they shake hands after the checkered flag. Then Rossi gets off his M1 and, moved, he sits down leaning against the tire barrier. “He’s crying, he’s become a man,” says the commentator Guido Meda. The world title – the sixth for Rossi – comes at the end of that season. Yamaha wins again after 12 years. The Doctor is now a mature champion and one of the pilots stronger of the history of motorsport.

And in fact he wins again, in 2005: it is the seventh world championship trophy, after a world championship embellished by competition with Sete Gibernau, from Honda. In the next two years, however, the number 46 has its first decline in performance and struggles to find results also due to a series of falls and technical problems. His unbeaten run is first broken by Nicky Hayden and then from Casey Stoner. 2008 brings to Rossi a reconfirmation and a novelty: the return to the world victory for theeighth time and a new teammate, the Majorcan Jorge Lorenzo, who will be a determining figure for the following years. The relationship between the two team mates, in fact, becomes GP after GP more and more tense: Rossi and Lorenzo do not spare themselves on the track, in Catalonia In the 2009 the best known duel. Also in 2009, Valentino wins his ninth world. The following year, with the Yamaha environment irreparably divided, Rossi abandons the Japanese team and attempts an all-Italian success on the Ducati.

But the two years with the Borgo Panigale team are poor satisfactions. Valentino, put in difficulty by the driving style required by the Desmododics, concludes in seventh and sixth place respectively in 2011 and 2012. The first year in Ducati is marked in such a way indelible also from the accident that caused the death of his friend Marco Simoncelli. In 2013 the Doctor was welcomed back to Yamaha: he rediscovers the rivalry with his teammate Lorenzo and these are the years of the bursting arrival of Marc Márquez. Challenges e friction which exploded in 2015, when Rossi, at the end of a hard-fought world championship with Lorenzo, saw the tenth world title, just five points behind the Majorcan, after starting from last position due to one penalty remedied in the clash with number 93 during the previous GP.

With a Márquez more and more dominant and many younger drivers to seek their own space in the premier class, in 2016 the descending parable of the rider from Pesaro, who struggles more and more to find the rhythm and results. But around him the affection and esteem neither of his team nor of the millions of fans that, over the years, he has won together with the world championships is never lacking. And if the satisfactions are lacking in first person, its team of pilots, the VR46 Academy, and the team of which he is manager, the Sky Racing Team VR46, they begin to bear the first important fruits, such as Franco Morbidelli And Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGp.

In 2021, in his 16th year with Yamaha, Rossi moves to Petronas. Then in August he announces the withdraw at the end of the season. Around the day of Valencia there is already a lot of emotion, both from Valentino himself – who hopes “not to cry” – and for his track mates. In Spain the fans gathered just for him. And all the fans from home will also be there, after 26 years as always, “all standing on the sofa”To see and hear for the last time the legend of Tavullia Cut the finish line.