Valentino Rossi last race today: the future is in the family. With 46 in the destiny

Valencia, November 14, 2021 – Fourteen is the day, 11 is the month, 21 is the year. Add them up and you have 46. The Maya would have built on it a vision of the world: the sum of the date on which the figure of the god rises among the immortals is equal to the number by which that god has always been distinguished. That god is called Valentino Rossi who tomorrow in Valencia he strips himself of his divinity and goes back to putting on a suit and tie as befits a young man of about forty.

Valentino Rossi, a fan grabs the Doctor’s helmet: “It smells of legend”

This is Valentino Rossi, our special

Dad in the spring

Apart from some official recurrences, the last time Valentino was in a suit and tie was for the first communion. And now – many ask – what will he do? In the meantime, he won’t have time to close his Yamaha in the pits, indeed this time in the garage, which will have to intensify training to become a father. The birth predictions of the daughter talk about the beginning of next spring, which means that, towards February, March 2022, dates in which for the past twenty years it was time for the first seasonal tests, he will have to be in great shape for the major event that marks his life as a ‘bourgeois’: the arrival of his eldest daughter.









The mother Stefania: “It will never be an old glory”

There is a moral support for it his mother Stefania who is convinced that her eldest son will know how to play the role of father with the same reliability as that of pilot, that is, an absolute champion. His mother Stefania also says that Valentino has not changed at all, only that he is now a ‘senior’ and therefore will participate in the races as a ‘senior’, what will never, ever become “an old glory”, one of the saddest things sport and surroundings.

Guarantor of this passage will be Francesca Sofia Novello, the real “home guide”, for the first time not intended in the sense of ‘team’. To be affected by this epochal change will be an incredible mass of people who see the character disappear for well over two decades it has accompanied them, exalted them, entertained them, amazed, excited and happy.

“You were my Sunday”

Emblematic for everyone is the message that a girl sent to Valentino these days: “You were my Sunday”, words that could be subscribed by millions of people around the world. To say how things went and how they have changed until today, it would be enough to remember that in the first years of Valentino’s victories one of the best ways to know the results of a race as soon as possible was still Teletext, practically the smoke signals of the Indians in the West prairie.









Valencia, which has always been the last act of the world championship, will have the privilege of documenting a kind of apotheosis in front of which we will be amazed: it will be the last time in twenty-five years that when the images appear on the television screen we will all go to look for where that number 46 is, which paradoxically has always marked number one, always surprising us a little if by chance it was not yet in front of everyone. “I run to win and not to enter the pages of the yearbooks,” he said boldly as a boy. He has amply demonstrated that it was true with facts, but perhaps, perhaps without his knowledge, he also ran to remain forever in everyone’s heart.