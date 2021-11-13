Sports

Valentino Rossi thanks Bagnaia and expresses one last wish

Valentino Rossi in anticipation of the last race of MotoGp of his long career, which is about to end after 26 high-speed seasons. The pilot from Tavullia managed to conquer an unexpected tenth place in the official qualifications of Valencia GP, and now he hopes to close in the best possible way.

MotoGp, Valentino Rossi: “Thanks to Pecco Bagnaia”

Close in Top Ten it would be nice ”, is the last wish of the rider from Pesaro, who is preparing to experience his last night as a MotoGP rider. “Pecco helped me in qualifying, I’m very happy. We didn’t have a clear plan, I started behind him and he saw me, but he kept pushing. Therefore, thanks a lot to Pecco which helped me improve my lap time ”.

MotoGp, Valentino Rossi: “The homage on the track? Everything is fine “

Number 46 could be honored with a lap of honor for all the riders after the race: “Everything is fine, they can do what they want. Sara an exciting time, I want to do well. I don’t know what to expect from the other riders: it will certainly be great to be back in the pits with all the people who will be waiting for me, including my guys from the Academy ”.

MotoGp, Valentino Rossi: “Cairoli and Pellegrini were waiting for me”

“Italian motorcycling loses a lot even with the retirement of Tony Cairoli, It’s exciting to see his last race – continued Valentino on Sky – Not just me and him, but also athletes like Federica Pellegrini, they were waiting for me to stop… “.

One last thought on the tires, his real gripe in recent years: “Great change in recent years. I was fine with the Bridgestone and less with the Michelin which are softer and being a tall rider didn’t help. I also want to do well because the moment is particularly exciting “.

