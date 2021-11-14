Valentino Rossi, the dedications on social media on the day of the last race

VALENCIA – On the day of his farewell, with the last race in Valencia, the world of sport pays homage Valentino Rossi with lots of dedications on social media. “It is the end of an era. Good luck for everything”, Is the tweet of the Scuderia Ferrari . “For friendship, for that beautiful day in Tavullia, for bringing Italy to the roof of the world. But also and above all for that name on your suit and on your motorcycle, a special relationship between 2 and 4 wheels united by a passion for engines and for the country. Thanks Vale!“. He writes on Twitter Lapo Elkann , attaching a photo together.

Rossi ready to farewell: “From Monday it will be another life”

The messages of Coni and Serie A

A message also from the young man Bagnaia, who also dedicated the victory obtained in Valencia to him: “United by the same legend Your Academy now and forever. WHAT A SHOW”. This is the message of the Cones: “An icon of motorcycling, a myth of Italian sport. Thanks for everything you have been able to give us over the years, an infinite series of emotions destined to remain in history”. Also there A league, through his official account, he wanted to pay homage to the Italian champion: “For everything you have given us. Thanks Vale.” A message also from his team, lo Sky Racing VR46: “You are the greatest show you can have. Doctor, Master, Legend“. Even the official account of the MotoGp wanted to pay homage to him: “The greatest #MotoGP story ever told, Thanks Vale”.

Valentino Rossi, Ronaldo’s surprise

Rossi is also celebrated by Inter, a team of which he is a long-time fan: “9 championships, 372 races, 199 podiums, 89 victories. Legend”, Along with a photo with Materazzi And Julio Cesar. Then of an Nerazzurri legend, or the Phenomenon Ronaldo who went to hug him directly in the pits: “I came to say hello to a wonderful career. Valentino is a champion who made us dream. I remember we met in ’99 at the Pinetina. We shared many passions, starting with that for Inter“.