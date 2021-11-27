Valentino Rossi to Nico Cereghini: Here’s how MotoGP has really changed – MotoGP

Surprising Valentino Rossi is not easy, but our Nico did it. Because, on the day of his participation in Eicma, the Doctor had inevitably prepared himself to always answer the usual questions about the future, about fatherhood, about car racing and about the possibility of returning, sooner or later, to try a MotoGP. Instead, as in one of those corners where you don’t expect to see another rider’s front stick out, Valentino Rossi opened his eyes wide pleased when he heard: “Let’s talk about motorcycles”.

In fact, this is how the last interview (in chronological order, of course), of Moto.it with the nine-time world champion began. Comparing experiences, therefore, that of the rider with the longest career in the history of MotoGP, and that of the journalist – who was also a rider – who has told, and continues to do so, motorsport to entire generations. Four minutes of real confrontation came out of it, on passion for two wheels, but also on the technique and on the changes of which the Doctor was interpreter and witness. Keeping well away, therefore, from the usual topics of these days.

“What a taste!” Rossi replied when asked what the greatest emotion was for him after riding the best and most beautiful bikes in the world for 26 years. In Valencia they lined them all up for me and, man, there are some incredible bikes. The most engaging feeling? I mean acceleration! The exit after the curve and the short time it takes to make a straight, the horses that allow you to tackle it in a flash “.

The power in general, therefore, which in modern MotoGP has become almost unmanageable were it not for the help of the electronics, with Valentino Rossi who, contrary to what most fans seem to think, adds: “Without electronics the strongest would remain the strongest, I don’t think that would change that much. The electronics helped a lot in terms of safety, but the bike must be ridden, especially a MotoGP. Now you fall more on the front and there are no longer those dangerous falls due to the bike that jumped you, perhaps without electronics you would see a few more falls, but the values ​​in my opinion would remain the same“.

Rather, the attitude of the drivers is substantially different, and they are now much more aggressive. Not that before they weren’t, but the research and the taste for overtaking that was also beautiful stylistically have been a bit lost: “Usually when you overtake you try not to damage the other, instead now it is as if there was a new current of thought according to which the opponent must be damaged: there is much more aggression and even more malice ”. And it is, at least judging by Valentino Rossi’s expression, the real big change in motorcycle racing. Those he fell in love with as a kid, thanks to father Graziano, but above all thanks to Norifume Abe: “I was crazy about the Japanese pilots – explained Vale – their suits, their helmets and when Abe arrived it was love at first sight: he became my idol and still is. Then we also raced together, we met and it was great. How beautiful have been so many things that have happened to me in these 26 years “.

Including a degree that the University of Urbino has awarded him for many years now he makes up for that unique and inimitable way of his to communicate and to be able to attract people’s attention. With a commitment made, jokingly, for the future: talk to the magnificent rector to make a gift to our Nico who, on balance, is the 46th of a profession.