Valentino Rossi watches the tribute video of his fans and is moved in Valencia

And in the end, Valentino Rossi also managed to be moved. It seemed impossible, he who has accustomed us to always break the tension with that reassuring smile. A smile that has comforted us for 26 years, even in the most difficult, most complicated moments, sportingly and humanly. But this time also the legend she succumbed to tears, with two large shining eyes, on the day of his last MotoGP rider conference in Valencia. Dorna gave the Doctor many strong emotions. First he put him in contact with some of his fans around the world, people who told their story of redemption. A redemption that started right from the companies and from Rossi’s example. Then Dorna added another very emotional video, in which many fans sincerely thank Valentino in many languages. Many images, some very tender, others decidedly bizarre, which created a mix of emotions that not even Rossi was able to resist. After thanking his fans for the video, the nine-time world champion driver he was moved by the applause of the press room. A well-deserved standing ovation, for what will always be a timeless icon of this sport.