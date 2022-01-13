Valentino Rossi will race in the GT World Challenge Europe with the WRT team’s Audi R8 LMS

After 26 years in the World Championship, Rossi has chosen his future: in 2022 he will race in the GT World Challenge Europe aboard an Audi R8 LMS of the WRT team with the number 46. He will compete in both the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup. “I am happy to join this team, I have always been a big fan of motor racing – the first words of the champion from Tavullia -. This is the perfect solution for me, I can’t wait to start this new adventure in GTWCE with WRT. “ ROSSI’S CAREER

After retiring from the World Championship, Rossi has never hidden that he wants to continue his career with cars. Last December 9 he also played a first test in Valencia with the WRT team’s Audi R8, 25 days after his last race in MotoGP in Valencia. A test session obviously went well, given that Valentino chose the Belgian team to start his adventure among cars: the champion from Tavullia in 2022 will race in the GT World Challenge Europe aboard an Audi R8 LMS of the WRT team.

The press release from the WRT team “The WRT team is delighted to announce that Valentino Rossi will join its line-up for the GT World Challenge Europe in the 2022 season. The nine-time motorcycle world champion will begin his four-wheel career with the Belgian team, champion in GTWCE charge. Rossi will race in both the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup, aboard an Audi R8 LMS with the number 46. At his side there will be other Audi Sport drivers, who will be communicated at a later time. This announcement follows the tests carried out by Valentino with the WRT in Valencia last December. “

Rossi: “This team is the perfect choice for me” “I am happy to join the WRT team for the GT World Challenge Europe. Everyone knows that I’ve always been a huge car racing fan and that I’ve always been interested in racing cars at the end of my MotoGP career. I am now fully available to indulge in a top-tier motor racing program, with the right professional approach. The WRT team is the perfect solution, that’s what I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait to start this new adventure in GTWCE with this team. “

Rossi, first test with the WRT team’s Audi R8 GT3 The team principal, Vincent Vosse, commented on the agreement with Rossi as follows: “I’m sure many fans will be happy with this new adventure that Valentino is about to embark on. He will do it with the WRT team on board an Audi. We all know the Rossi’s value, as a motorcycle champion and as a sporting symbol. He is still a true driver, a competitive professional and eager to win as much as possible in this new challenge that he decided to face. This is why we really wanted to work with Vale. The test we did in Valencia was extremely positive for both of us, in terms of technical feedback and working approach, and from there we have carried it forward. We warmly welcome Vale to the WRT family, I’m sure it will be an exciting experience for both of us. “

GTWCE, the Valentino Rossi calendar in 2022 1-3 April Imola (Italy) – 3 Hours (endurance)

April 30-May 1 Brands Hatch (Great Britain) – sprint races

May 13-15 Magny-Cours (France) – sprint races

June 3-5 Paul Ricard (France) – 6 Hours (endurance)

June 17-19 Zandvoort (Netherlands) – sprint races

1-3 July Misano (Italy) – sprint races

July 28-31 Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) – 24 Hours (endurance)

2-4 September Hockenheim (Germany) – 3 Hours (endurance)

16-18 September Valencia (Spain) – sprint races

(Spain) – sprint races September 30-October 2 Barcelona (Spain) – 3 Hours (endurance)