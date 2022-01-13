Valentino Rossi will race on the Wrt team Audi in the Gt World Challenge Europe. On the track in Imola and Misano- Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear

He begins his new career with the cars of the former MotoGP champion, he will prepare with the Belgian team to go to Le Mans

Valentino Rossi’s new life as a professional racing car driver has begun. The nine-time MotoGP world champion has signed with the Belgian team Wrt and will race at the wheel of aAudi R8 Lms, with the unmistakable number 46 in the championship Fanatec Challenge Europe, one of the most competitive series for road-derived cars. Wrt is one of the elite teams in the category, connected to the Audi racing department. Last year, at his debut in the endurance World Championship with prototypes, he won both the championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the Lmp2 class, among the drivers at the start in France there was also the former F1 Robert Kubica, in the other winning machine Ferdinando D’Asburgo, descendant of the Austrian family. It will be a full-time adventure for Rossi, in the company of specialist covered wheel drivers with whom he will alternate behind the wheel on the occasion of endurance races, within a squadron.

The Doctor had already carried out a test in Valencia at the beginning of December with the Audi R8, which will participate in both the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup. The goal is to prepare for the endurance classics, the plan to go Le Mans. Accumulate experience to try then maybe run it in the premier class, Hypercar, starting from 2023 when Ferrari will also return among the other manufacturers.

Valentino will also drive in Italy in two stages of the championship, in Imola (April 1-3) and Misano (July 1-3), and it will certainly be a crowd-pleaser. I am happy to join the Wrt team – said Rossi -. Everyone knows that I have always been a huge motoring enthusiast and that I have always been attracted to the idea of ​​racing with four wheels once my career in MotoGP is over. I am now completely free and will be able to devote myself full time to this high level racing program with a professional approach. The perfect Wrt team for what I was looking for and I can’t wait to start this new adventure. The driver from Tavullia in the past participated in rallies and carried out several tests with the Ferrari F1, he was spinning so fast that he was very close to the transition from two to four wheels.

The foot remained fast, because beyond the immense media fallout for Audi and the Belgian team, then we need results. And since the Valencia test, times have been extremely positive as Rossi’s new boss Vincent Vosse tells us: We all know his extraordinary career on the bike, but Valentino is a true racer. an extremely competitive, professional person, eager to get the most out of this new challenge.