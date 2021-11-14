Valentino Rossi’s farewell to racing (and Francesca Sofia Novello’s tears)

It’s hard not to cry at the end of an era. The last race of Valentino Rossi in MotoGp, the most beautiful and sweet tears are those of the partner Francesca Sofia Novello who will soon be a mother. She was among the first to embrace Valentino, she is the one who least held back her tears in the face of what for many is a legend and who for her is the companion in life.

That of Valencia, the last of the world championship with the title of the premier class already awarded, was all a tribute to Dr. Rossi who has been racing for 26 years. It’s really hard to imagine two wheels without him. Today’s emotion proves it. He was here in 1996. Closes today at 42. Always with his friend Uccio at his side, another who really couldn’t help but be moved. With his brother Luca who followed in his footsteps. With all the others to pay homage to him, including Ronaldo the Phenomenon, his friend since Inter.

The next race takes place at home. Waiting for Vittoria, this would be the name in pole position for the baby girl who will be born in a few months. Among the greetings and hugs at the end of the race, on the screens of the circuit, thanks to Vale from fans such as Tom Cruise, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Rafa Nadal, Gigi Buffon, Keanu Reeves. He does everything in Rossi style with the fun that wins over melancholy, without forgetting it. It also dives, like the rock stars from the stage.

«I was worried about this weekend, but instead I received a lot of surprises and in the end we had fun. It was goodbye in my style, we drank, jumped … Anyway let’s not forget that I had a good race and I finished 10th, this is the thing that made me enjoy the most. I am proud to have been strong today: this morning I woke up thinking only of going fast and not that I was quitting. Now I can say that in the last race I finished tenth, not last. I sell this to me for at least five to six years. I had a lot of fun. Maybe I’ll stop next year too“. The #Thanks, it’s worth it which is valid everywhere for competitions and also for jokes.

