Valentino Rossi’s last race, the helmets, the T-shirts and the emotion: “They wanted to make me cry”

“They tried so many times to make me cry. But this was supposed to be a party ”. Like this Valentino Rossi after making the last lap on the circuit of Valencia, after greeting the fans and kissing the asphalt. After giving himself to the great and warm embrace of the riders and his team. He didn’t expect that the last day on the track would be so full of emotions. He, The Doctor, who has always been smiling and a joker on the circuit, does not hold back his tears on the day of greeting. And the party was great.

It was a historic day. The last dance of one of the greatest legends of world sport ends with a tenth place at the Valencia circuit in front of 70 thousand fans all crazy just for him. After 25 years of career, 9 world titles (7 in 500 / MotoGp, one in 125, one in 250), 371 races, 115 GPs won (89 in the top class), a fundamental role on and off the track, played an excellent race and at 42 he greets forever the World Championship which has seen him as a protagonist since 1996.

Ronaldo in the pits before the race

The party started before the race. The catwalk between friends and colleagues between the pits, hugs and applause. In the stands an incredible yellow wave. “Thanks for the show”, reads a banner in the pits. Ronaldo also decides to go and say hello. Il Fenomeno is one of his great sporting idols, a former champion of his Inter, who passes from the Yamaha garage and gives Vale a jersey with the number 46 and the name Rossi. “I wanted to say goodbye to him after a wonderful career, he made us all dream – says Ronaldo excitedly – And then we have in common the common passion for Inter that introduced us to Pinetina in 1999. Since then he has made history “.

The helmets dedicated to him by the Academy pilots

On the track his fellow drivers, the students of his Academy, wore helmets dedicated to him. They represent iconic moments in Valentino Rossi’s career. “What a show”, says the case of Pecco Bagnaia who brought the 2004 helmet back to the track. It could not have been otherwise for the Ducati rider, a great representative of the Academy this year. From 2004 we fly to 2008 with Luca Marini, who has chosen to pay homage to his brother with the 5 Continents 2008 helmet, the year of his eighth and penultimate world title. The time jump is incredible with Franco Morbidelli, who takes us back to Imola 1999. The Yamaha rider will in fact wear the iconic Peace & Love helmet to pay homage to the man who was his teammate in this 2021 that marks an era.

T-shirts “14 + 11 + 21 = 46”

Many flocked to pay homage to Valentino Rossi wearing the iconic T-shirts of the day. “14 + 11 + 21 = 46”. For an incredible randomness, adding the numbers that make up today’s date the sum is just 46, the number of The doctor.

Greetings from VIPs from all over the world to Valentino Rossi

At the end of the race the drivers greet him and hug him, while on the screens of the circuit, thanks to Vale from fans such as Tom Cruise, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Rafa Nadal, Gigi Buffon, Keanu Reeves. Then the last lap on the catwalk and the arrival in the pits, where everyone is waiting to applaud him while he, standing on his M1, greets with a smile, as he had promised and asked. Lightness prevails over melancholy, champagne over sadness, in pure Valentino style. In the box, “Vale, one of us” is sung, and it’s not just a chorus, but a great truth. It’s a party “as Valentino wanted”, says his long-time friend Uccio, and then the Maradonian choir par excellence starts: “Oh mother, mother, mother, do you know why the corazon beats me? I saw Valentino! ”.

“I did stage diving like Jim Morrison in 1978”

“I did stage diving like Jim Morrison in 1978. And I dreamed of doing it at Mugello. It was a nice weekend, I was a little worried on the eve. But there were some big surprises. And then we had fun with the party “. So Valentino Rossi on Sky Sport, at the end of the Valencia GP, the last race in his career. “You don’t know how proud I am to have been strong today and to have done my best,” he added.

“The withdrawal was an excuse to make a mess. Maybe I’ll stop next year too. I am very happy to have had a good race. I finished in the top ten drivers in the world. I was in shape today, inspired. I am happy to have left it like this. I made tenth. And this result I carry on for at least another 5 years. Now slowly I will think that I have stopped, but at the moment the championship is over ”. So on Sky Sport, Valentino Rossi, at the end of the Valencia GP, the last race of his career. “I’ve always tried to do a last part of the season in my style. Yesterday when they showed me my axes it was tough, they couldn’t do better, it was great, ”he added. “Morbidelli? I gave my soul to be in front of him, in the end he was always behind. I had dreamed of going into a wheelie but it was nice to get together with him. I am convinced that Franco will be up front to win the world championship ”, he concluded.

