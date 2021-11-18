Valentino Rossi’s team, unknown sponsor, makes its debut

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team will make its MotoGP debut at the Jerez test. The Marini-Bezzecchi duo regroups, but the unknown Aramco main sponsor remains.

The day of the MotoGP debut for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team has arrived. On Thursday and Friday the duo Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi will ride their Ducatis for the IRTA test in Jerez. For ‘Maro’ it will be the first opportunity to test the new specification of the Desmosedici GP21 with some updates in view of 2022. For the final version it will have to wait for the winter tests next February between Sepang and Indonesia. For the ‘Bez’ it will be the first contact with a MotoGP prototype and with the new environment, even if it will find many well-known figures inside the Tavullia environment. Matteo Flamigni will be his crew chief, while David Munoz will be alongside Luca. Idalio Gavira coach of the new team.

Aramco remains the unknown

In the Jerez MotoGP test, Marini will receive Francesco Bagnaia’s bike. In the next season Marini will have the current GP22 available as the official team and Pramac. Bezzecchi will drive a Desmosedici GP21, like Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio of the Gresini Racing team. “Marco is already thinking a lot about this new adventure“Says Luca Marini about Bezzecchi. The two will return to being pit mates after having already shared it in Moto2. “We have a great relationship. In MotoGP it’s a bit different, because in Moto2 the pits are smaller“.

First laps in the premier class for Marco, who is lucky enough to be able to participate in these two days of testing, after this final session was canceled in 2020. “I am very happy, a dream will come true. It will be difficult to know MotoGP. With Luca last year I made a good step. Maybe this year I was missing a good teammate“Said the 23-year-old. “Of course it’s also nice to make my debut with an Italian bike“. The main sponsor issue for Valentino Rossi’s team is still pending. Aramco hasn’t made anything official yet, but there are certainly solid guarantees to participate in the next World Cup.

