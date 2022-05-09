Valentino, son of Ricky Martin, shows off his change of look on social networks

Valentino, son of singer Ricky Martin, has caused a stir on social networks after having revealed a new change in his physical appearanceand this time it is about his hair color, which is renewed consecutively.

The 13-year-old influencer who has been attracting attention on the TikTok social network has made clear the state of health in which he is after injuring his knee. In addition, he also took the opportunity to show his followers the radical change he gave his hair.

Now you can see that it is blondeand it is that he never ceases to surprise those who follow his publications day by day, since he recently showed the luxurious mansion that his father has in Puerto Rico, where more than one was left open-mouthed by the wonders that could be observed inside the home.

The teenager has also shown different hairstyles that he decided to wear with this new style, because on some occasions she wears it with bangs, while on another occasion she divides it in half.

Previously the young man had the color dyed a color similar to fuchsia, while the lower part of his hair remained black.

As for his knee, in the video published on the aforementioned social network, it is observed that he is sitting on a terrace with his legs crossed, wearing sunglasses while observing the panorama, Well, apparently he has already recovered from the injury he had.

Many of the followers of the famous son of Ricky Martin highlighted on social networks that his feet are visible, which could indicate that he has overcome the recovery process.

In another of the videos published by Valentino has also been able to appreciate how he comes out playing pranks on his brother Matteoand after the content that he shows in the audiovisuals, he is already seen by many as an influencer.

