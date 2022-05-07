Valentino, the son of Ricky Martin, shows off his change of look and looks identical to his father

Ricky Martin has become one of the greatest exponents of Latin musicat 50 years old She has managed to form a beautiful family with her husband, Jwan Yosef, and their children Mateo, Valentino, Reen and Lucía.

Yes ok, The Puerto Rican singer has tried to keep his children’s private lives out of the limelightthere is one of them who is following in his footsteps and little by little he begins to shine on his own thanks to his exposure on social networks.

Is about his son Valentino, who is famous on TikTok where he often shares videos of him dancing or showing the corners of his luxurious house.

Valentino, Ricky Martin’s son is a TikTok star

Photo: TikTok @tigamingno8

Recently He shared a video recorded from the top of a skyscraper with a new look change in which he looks identical to his father. The 13-year-old opted to wear a pixie haircut with bangs; plus a slight discoloration.

Valentino bears a strong resemblance to his father.

Photo: TikTok @tigamingno8

The minor identifies himself in the social network with the name of tigamingno8. It currently has 22,000 followers and more than 100,000 “likes”.

Until now, Ricky Martin He has not commented on the matter of his son’s new look.

Watch Valentino, the son of Ricky Martin, conquer Tiktok with his videos: