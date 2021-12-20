Valentino’s father is under observation in Fano

Graziano Rossi, the father of Valentino, is hospitalized. In fact, since Saturday afternoon he has been in the Neurology department of the Marche Nord hospital in Fano. His condition does not seem serious at the moment but the doctors have chosen to keep him under observation for a few more hours. He entered with a green code after a first visit to the hospital Pesaro, after which the doctors had preferred to transfer him by ambulance to the Santa Croce di Fano. In the next few hours his conditions will be better clarified, which in any case at the moment do not worry fans and fans who have learned to know him in recent years alongside Valentino or who had already grown fond of him during his career as a driver.

Graziano, like Valentino, was a driver and raced in the world championship between 1977 and 1982 with three wins and a third place in the world championship in the 250 class in 1979. After an accident that interrupted his career in 1982, he dedicated to rally. And to pass on his passion for motorcycles to his son Valentino, then nine times MotoGP champion.