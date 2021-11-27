Valeo improves its LiDAR scanner: ADAS will be more efficient

Valeo, also present at CES 2020 with its self-driving transport, is a company that develops and studies the new driving assistance systems (ADAS) and today presented its new LiDAR technology, the remote sensing system that allows you to determine the distance to an object, or a surface, using a pulse laser. Valeo’s LiDAR is now in its third generation and is ready to make its market debut in 2024. According to the company, the new proprietary LiDAR technology offers significantly improved performance, and is ready to transform autonomous mobility in realitywhile providing never-before-seen levels of road safety. Geoffrey Bouquot, Valeo Senior Vice-President, R&D and Strategy, said: Our third generation LiDAR represents a major technological advance towards the next autonomous reality. The update we have implemented strengthens Valeo’s technology and our industry leadership in the industry since we were the only supplier on the market capable of producing an automotive LiDAR scanner. Our number one goal with this device remains the same: saving lives on the road.

IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

The Valeo’s third generation LiDAR offers improved performance in terms of range, resolution and frame rate. It is capable of reconstructing a 3D image in real time, even in the vicinity of the vehicle, at a speed of 4.5 million pixels and 25 frames per second. Compared to the previous generation, the resolution has been increased by 12 times, the range is now 3 times greater. Valeo’s new LiDAR technology promises to help the driver, improving the functions of all ADAS up to a speed of 130 km / h. Therefore, even at very high speeds, a vehicle equipped with third generation LiDAR scanning can autonomously handle various emergency situations. LiDAR scanning can adapt to all light conditions, whether you are traveling at night or during the day, not to mention that it can work perfectly even in adverse weather conditions or in pouring rain.