Valeri Poliakov dies, the cosmonaut with the record of permanence in space

Cosmonaut Valeri Poliakov, who spent 437 days aboard the Russian space station Mir between January 1994 and March 1995has died at the age of 80, reported the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

“Roscosmos state corporation regrets to announce the passing of Valeri Poliakov, Hero of the Soviet Union, Hero of Russia, pilot-cosmonaut of the USSR, holder of the world record for staying in space (437 days),” the agency wrote in a statement. statement released on his Telegram channel.

The cosmonaut lived and worked on the Mir orbital station -dismantled in 2001- for 437 days17 hours and 58 minutes, which is an absolute record for the duration of a single mission in space.

Total, Poliakov had participated in two space expeditions with a total duration of 678 days, 16 hours and 33 minutes.

For the first flight, from August 1988 to April 1989, he received the title of Hero of the Soviet Union and for the second, the record-breaking one, he was named Hero of Russia.

“His research work helped demonstrate that the human body is ready for flights not only to near-Earth orbit, but also to deep space,” said Roscosmos, who expressed his “deepest condolences” to the relatives and friends of Polyakov.

The cosmonaut was born on April 27, 1942 in Tula. In 1965 he graduated from the first Sechenov Medical Institute in Moscow and received a medical degree.

In 1971 he began working at the Institute of Biomedical Problems (IMBP) and a year later he became a candidate for cosmonaut researcher at this institution.

From 1978 to 1979, Poliakov underwent general space training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

From 1980 to 1988 he headed a team of doctors-cosmonauts-researchers at the IMBP.