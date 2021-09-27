For the role in the TV series The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston, Valeria Golino returned to America, right where her career began working alongside many stars. Here the actress and director speaks to Grace of the emotion of this return and of the moments that changed the course of his life: his childhood in Greece with his mother and the days in hospital in the United States, the pain of the loss of his father, the destiny of finding himself in a film with the former Riccardo Scamarcio and, now, the bet of a new love.

Has liquid eyes, Valeria Golino, and a bittersweet voice that surrounds you and that we know well for all the films he has played and that we carry in our hearts. Since, a few years ago, a colleague of mine interviewed her at her home in Rome, in front of the Colosseum, I have always been curious to discover the view from her window.

I tell him and in this interview on Zoom he shows it to me, turning the camera of his computer towards one of the most famous monuments in the world. “This house looks like me: it is very much mine. It is full of personal harmony, but it is also very chaotic. I am like that », he says.

Valeria is 55 years old, but in this period she is working with the rhythms of a twenty year old: in 2021 two films have already been released, she has just finished shooting another one, The Beautiful Game, on October 7 will be in theaters with The Catholic school by Stefano Mordini on the Circeo massacre, presented out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. And this week, on Apple TV +, the highly anticipated second series of The Morning Show, every Friday for ten episodes. The theme of the series revolves around the phenomenon of the anti-harassment movement #MeToo: the protagonists, Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, are two journalists who lead the show and fight the male chauvinism of the top, revealing harassment and abuse; Valeria is the woman who will meet the famous TV host of the series, accused of abuse.

She has always done very little television: now she plays a documentary director in one of the most popular series in the United States. How was your collaboration with The Morning Show born?

“In a romantic way. During the first lockdown, the actress Isabella Ferrari called me and other friends of ours and asked us: “Are you seeing The Morning Show? You absolutely have to do it: it’s crazy. There are great actors and it is very well written. “I started watching it, in three days I had finished it and we talked about it among ourselves, each one isolated in their own home. of the word, very sophisticated in the script. Four months later, on August 2nd, I received an email from the casting director of The Morning Show, the same one that more than thirty years ago, when I was only 21, had chosen me for my first film in Los Angeles, Big Top Pee-Wee. I was on vacation and only read the email on August 18th. I answered late, but we immediately had a meeting on Zoom between women only, with the main director and showrunner, Kerry Ehrin, who in the American TV series is a kind of creative manager: who thinks, writes and manages the production ».

And what happened?

“Ehrin said to me: ‘I hope you don’t seem strange, but I must confess that while I was writing this role I always thought of you. I even dreamed of you.” I mean, they offered me the part without me even having to sweat it. A unique case: it is very rare that the Americans do not even give you an audition ».

She plays Paola Lambruschini, a documentary director a little on the edge of the system who befriends the journalist fired from the show for sexual misconduct, played by Steve Carell. In your opinion, why has this series depopulated in the United States? Is #MeToo still a hot topic?

“The Morning Show it has been successful in the way it treats the subject, not in a demagogic or rhetorical way, but by showing all its nuances. In the United States, the “cancel culture” is taking hold: they have established rules on what can be said or not said, what is right and wrong. And some people are considered guilty even before the law condemns or acquits them. All this will serve to bring about changes, but there has been an excess of zeal and it is alarming: people’s rights must be safeguarded ”.

In the film The Catholic School, on the other hand, plays the role of the mother that each of us wants to have: she plays cards with her son, she is always affectionate. The film reveals many dark parts in the relationship between parents and children, but she represents the only light, even if she is a woman who lives in the clouds. Did you have a mother like that?

“Similar: it was a natural, distracted, loving kind of parenting. I was 5 when my parents separated. My mother was single, very young: at 27 she left Naples, where her father remained, to return to Athens with me and my big brother, Sandro. He took us everywhere: to dinner with friends, out and about, on vacation. And everyone had adopted us. She had quit being a painter and had to find a job in a friend’s company. But in my class I was the only daughter of separated, a “different”. Today it is the opposite: we are different when the parents are together ».

