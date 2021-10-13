Valeria Golino, the ferocious evil that hit his family: in a year he took him away – the Democrat

The actress’s account of how suffering changes you forever: even more painful when illness strikes those closest to you.

Charming and talented, Valeria Golino is one of the most popular Italian actresses. Famous in Italy and abroad, she has worked with many directors. His career in show business starts off right away. AND’ Lina Wertmuller which makes her debut in the film “Joke of Destiny lurking around the corner like a road brigand”. From that moment the great successes for the blonde Neapolitan actress will arrive. His first leading role came in 1985 with “Small fires“. The great international success comes with “Rain Ma-The rain man“, Of 1988 alongside great stars such as Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

Famous in the 1980s for her rivalry with Julia Roberts, both were selected to star in “Pretty Woman“, Alongside Richard Gere. The beautiful American actress, however, managed to snatch the role for the blockbuster film, convincing the directors. The satisfactions for the beautiful and talented Valeria, however, were not lacking. In fact, in 2006 he won the David by Donatello with “Mario’s war”, a film by the director Antonio Capuano. To the Venice Film Festival he then received the award for “For your sake”, A film by Giuseppe Gaudino.

Valeria and the pain that changed her life

Actress who has always been involved in films that are not at all “light”“, Valeria has always paid particular attention to social issues and people’s suffering. His beginnings as a director also take this into account. “Honey” and “Euphoria”Are his first two films behind the camera. In particular in “Euforia”, Valeria has found a way to tell the suffering that comes from the disease. In fact, it started from a personal cue to make the viewer understand how it feels to suffer from an incurable disease.

In fact, the film is about the illness that hit his father. A tumor ended his life within a year. When his father learned what he was sick of he tried to remain the same man as before, but, as Valeria said: “Unfortunately this disease changes you“. A great suffering, that of Valeria, which she broadcast in full in the first film she made. Not an easy challenge which, however, has won stupendously.