Valeria Golino turns 56: from Benicio Del Toro to Riccardo Scamarcio, her great loves

one of the most famous Italian actresses in the world, multiple award-winning with important awards (from the David di Donatello to the Coppa Volpi at the Venice Film Festival, won twice): Valeria Golino, who just turns 56 today, can boast a career full of successes, obtained in Italy but also in the golden world of Hollywood, among illustrious titles that have bewitched the public such as Respiro, Calmo chaos, Human capital, Quentin Tarantino’s Four Rooms and Rain Man in which he starred opposite Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. Now on Apple TV + in The Morning Show 2 series and in cinemas in Stefano Mordini’s Catholic Education. Often in the past, in addition to her professional life, there has also been much talk of her loves: Now that I’m with a lawyer, they ask me less – the actress told Corriere in 2019 -. He is not 25 years younger than me, as they write. There are many, but not 25. They ask me these questions perhaps because I have never married. I miss not being a mother, while not getting married is not a stage I was aiming for. But who knows, maybe one day I’ll marry for fun, as a play by Natalia Ginzburg says.