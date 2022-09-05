Valeria Hinojosa: “We gave the companies a power of attorney that we have to ask them to return” | Future America

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Valeria Hinojosa was a successful banker in Miami. Despite his rapid promotions, being able to enjoy the front rows in the tennis open and having an apartment and a car at 27 years of age that made his family think he had achieved success, when he looked out the large window of her office that overlooked the sea, she confronted herself, felt an inexplicable emptiness and thought: “I can’t even enjoy the sea”.

If the life she had been trained for and promised would make her happy didn’t make her happy, what other life was possible for her? The day she was offered a promotion to be vice president of her division at the bank, she was not overwhelmed by enthusiasm, rather she had a bath of anxiety in her body, a bell enough to face the truth: she had to leave that life and that job. . In those times of uneasiness, she Hinojosa began to write on a platform that she baptized ‘Water thru skin’ where she consigned one of the greatest concerns that overwhelmed her: how to be a better human being and be more respectful of nature.

She resigned, had to declare bankruptcy, return to her mother’s sofa, return the car and the apartment, and concentrated on finding out about things that seemed impossible for her to keep ignoring: “Veganism, conscious fashion, slow living They were concepts that I had not heard, why didn’t the university tell me about this? Why didn’t anyone in my family understand my concerns about having a more coherent life? I began to educate myself and the more I studied on my own to understand how to be a better being with nature, the feeling that I had to share this and make it digestible to many people was undeniable”, says Hinojosa.

Following in the footsteps of other Latin women who were using their social networks and their convening power to amplify messages of environmental awareness, such as the model Toya Montoya with the ancestral communities of La Guajira, or the viral phenomenon of ‘Marce la Recicladora’, Hinojosa has become during the last eight years in a influencer and activist, with what he earns a living and with what he has managed to resonate with more than 200,000 followers on the networks.

“The greatest and most powerful activism is to act at home, start with small steps, that is very contagious, that inspires. Despite having hundreds of followers, my biggest impact is in my closest circle, when they see me arrive with my reusable to any walk, with my few organic makeup products, when I encourage them to try my vegan food, it’s there in where more transformations we can all make. I see environmentalists who speak at the United Nations and are talking about caring for the planet everywhere, but they do not start the change in their day to day. They don’t see it as something personal, but for me that’s where change is achieved.

One of the first revelations for this activist on her journey to pursue a more sustainable and meaningful life is when she realized how we had given companies absolute power, a power that “we had to ask them back.” “We go to the supermarket and put everything in the cart without reading labels, without even understanding what the products come with, we don’t know how those companies treat their employees, or how much water they waste in manufacturing. All these companies that have amazing marketing teams and have amazing products that we all want are really poisoning us and we’re approving it.”

That kind of numbness that has separated us consumers from what we put in our mouths, put on our bodies or skin, or wear is something that Valeria has been challenging by making a commitment to something simple: information. Going through the veil of advertising images and her own desire, this woman born in Bolivia has committed to getting to know each of the brands that she consumes in depth.

It has not been an easy job. It has started with something essential, consume less. “One of my big concerns as an activist is to dismantle this relationship that we create between sustainability and consumption. They tell you: ‘Do you want to be sustainable?: buy this, change your whole closet, change your whole kitchen.’ This not only creates great anxiety because it seems like it takes a lot of money to be sustainable, but it is also doing a terrible thing: replacing consumption with more consumption.”

Hinojosa has also started to narrow down the brands he buys. It has approached companies that have certifications such as the Fair Trade Certified label, which certifies that at least 95% of the ingredients of a product come from fair trade, or that have the Rainforest Alliance Certified, which declares their respect for forests . Even with these certificates, buying has become a true research task for which he has found some other allies.

“There are some apps that help you see how toxic or harmful to your body the products you buy are. One that is ideal for hygiene and beauty products is ‘Think dirty’, an application with which you scan the barcode or put the name of the product and it tells you the level of toxicity it has on a scale of 1 to 10 There is also the ewg.org page that seeks to empower consumers with cutting-edge data and research on millions of brands to make the most informed decisions.”

Despite all these efforts, it is his most recent bet that has brought him the most results and satisfaction: living slower. Aligned with movements like the slow food or the slow fashionwhich call for less consumption and, above all, local consumption, slow living, as it has been known as a movement, calls for a radical deceleration of everything, of life itself.

Leaving Miami and betting on continuing to work digitally but from a small Mexican town has allowed Valeria a kind of return to the time of the grandmothers, “the ones who always worked miracles with the things that were at home and who allowed themselves to be creative and not waste anything. Sustainability is, precisely, the place of creativity, it is doing more with less, it is reusing, repairing, giving new life to what we have”.

Being in less of a hurry and freeing yourself from the guilt of not going to the rhythm of consumption and society, giving yourself permission that not everything has to be and seem perfect, having a compost, collecting rainwater in buckets to use it to wash clothes, reusing the water when they cook pasta or beans to put it on the plants, growing their own herbs and food, bathing with cold water so as not to waste while the shower heats up or being creative with the resources that are available are principles that have allowed Valeria Hinojosa and many who are inspired by their bets may know that their life has a little more meaning.