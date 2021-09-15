Valeria Marini’s mother cheated for 300 thousand euros

A 47-year-old man allegedly pretended to be an entrepreneur and financial wizard, specializing in cryptocurrencies, and pushed Valeria Marini’s mother to invest over 300 thousand euros with him. When the woman saw that there was no earnings, she asked for the money back, which she had sent to a checking account of the 47-year-old. He never gave her money back.

It presented itself as a reliable online trading operator through stock trading platforms and in specific to cryptocurrencies‘, but in reality it would just be a scammer. The Rome Public Prosecutor asked for the indictment of a 47-year-old man accused of cheating the elderly mother of Valeria Marini, from whom he allegedly stole over 300 thousand euros from February to May 2018. The woman was accompanied by the prosecutor just the showgirl, suspicious of the 47-year-old’s behavior. Once he realized that his mother had probably been scammed, he decided to go through with the story and say report it. Now the man has been asked for indictment, and he risks a trial. The news is reported by la Repubblica.

Valeria Marini’s mother cheated: “Fake investments”

The mother of Valeria Marini she told investigators that she had been induced to make a deposit of 10 thousand euros on an online trading platform. Not only that: he would have entrusted the man with over 300 thousand euros of his savings to make investments. Money that he transferred to the suspect’s checking account and that he should have sent to another person to invest. When the woman saw that they were not giving the expected earnings, she asked for the refund of the sum, which was never returned to her. According to investigators, that of the 47-year-old would have been a scam “cleverly carried out by pretending to be an authorized investor in contact with a self-styled director of a Chinese company even to stipulate investment contracts“. It will be the judges, if you decide to go to trial, to decide whether the man is guilty of fraud or has acted correctly.